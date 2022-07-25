The date for requesting the psychological bonus is approaching. The INPS has announced for July 25 the start of the submission of applications, which will make it possible to obtain up to 600 euros for psychological therapies. There is time until October 24th but it is important to be quick. The rankings will be drawn up starting from people with the lowest ISEE, up to the maximum threshold of 50 thousand euros, based on the order of arrival of the application. “We are finally here”, comments on Twitter the deputy Pd Filippo Sensi, who promoted this incentive. “If it will be a relief, even partial, to those who have suffered the most in recent years, perhaps we will have done half of our duty,” he adds. Codacons, on the other hand, already rejects the bonus as “a useless and inadequate measure”, disputes the 10 million funds available as insufficient and judges the maximum Isee of those who can submit the request to be too high.

“Only 16 thousand lucky ones will be able to enjoy the psychological bonus”, is the forecast of the consumers’ association. In recent days, an INPS circular, number 83, illustrated how this measure works, which was introduced by the Milleproroghe decree. The benefit can be used to support the expenses related to psychotherapy sessions at the psychologists enrolled in the register who adhere to the initiative, at the choice of the citizen. The total amount of the aid depends on the economic situation of the beneficiary and provides for up to 50 euros per session for a maximum of 600 euros for each person, for those with Isee less than 15,000 euros. For those with an ISEE between 15,000 and 30,000 euros the maximum is 400 euros while, with an even higher ISEE, it is 200 euros.

The application can be submitted electronically by accessing the INPS website with Spid, Cie or Cns credentials or through the institute’s contact center. Once the rankings are ready, the beneficiaries will be contacted and will receive a unique code that they can use to book the psychotherapy session. The contribution must be used within 180 days from the date of acceptance of the application. The professional then, after the session, will have to issue the invoice and upload it to the INPS website which will directly pay.