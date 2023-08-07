The public and revolutionary personality of Telangana is no longer a traitor, the tribute of various personalities apart from the state assembly

The public and revolutionary personality of Telangana has not been treacherous

The public and revolutionary personality of Telangana state “Ghadar” is no more. Renowned revolutionary poet and popular singer Gumadi Vitthal Rao, who was known to the world as Ghadar, passed away today at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment. August 6 He breathed his last in the afternoon. Ghadar had a heart operation at Apollo Hospital and he is recovering well. A loud voice of the Dalits, the oppressed and the backward classes has been silenced forever by Ghadar’s dedication. Among his heirs are his wife Vimla and three others. Children included.

treachery 1949 I was born in Toparan in the combined district of Medak. After completing my education in Nizamabad and Hyderabad 1975 I got a job in Canarabank but they were not satisfied with it. 1980Spent the decade working undercover for the People’s War of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

However, he came out of hiding when the then Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh Mr. Channa Reddy lifted the ban on the People’s War Group.April 6, 1997 Ko Ghadar survived the assassination attack on his house.1987 I Ghadar tirelessly fought against the killing of Dalits in Karam Chidu. He was always strongly opposed to fake encounters and atrocities on backward classes.

Ghadar inspired and empowered millions of people with his voice during the People’s War, Maoist and Telangana movements. He not only fought on public issues but inspired everyone with his revolutionary songs. 2014 I played an important role in the separate Telangana movement before the formation of the separate state of Telangana.

At the same time, his revolutionary song “Pudostana Podu Medapur Telangana Ma” written in producer director Shankar’s film Jai Bulu Telangana, which was made on the Telangana movement, became a super hit. This song breathed a new life into the Telangana movement and it The revolutionary song started echoing in the streets of Telangana. He also acted in a few films including Maa Bhoomi (Our Land) in which he was seen singing “Bindi Enka Bandi Kitti Padaharu Bundlu Kitti”. It was objected because it was written against the Door Nizam. Ghadar was one of the founders of the Jana Natya Mandli. He was also the founder of the Praja Front Party.

Ghader was recently seen at the Telangana Congress public meeting held in Khammam, which was attended by Rahul Gandhi. Ghader was seen hugging Rahul Gandhi and wishing him well. A few months ago, he He also announced the launch of a new party, but he died before its launch.

Ghadar’s last rites tomorrow August 7 will be held at the Maha Bodhi School established by Ghadar in Alwal before his funeral procession. 12 It will be kicked out from Lal Bahadur Stadium (LB Stadium) at noon.

Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his sorrow over the death of Ghadar and said that he had made a place in the hearts of the people. Ittehadul Muslimeen and Member of Parliament Hyderabad Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP President Kishan Reddy, State Minister IT KTR, Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy, Film actor Pawan Kalyan, Jr. Apart from NTR, YS Sharmila, Congress MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komet Reddy Venkat Reddy

State Minister for Health and Finance T. Harish Rao, State Minister for Minority Welfare Coppola Eshwar, MLC K. Kavita, CPI Secretary K. Ramakrishna, BJP National Vice President K. Aruna and various political, film and social personalities. Expressing sorrow, he has said that the betrayal of Ghadar is an irreparable loss to the state and the country.

Chief Minister KCR said that Gaddar, a public speaker who lived his entire life for the sake of the people, is a proud child of Telangana. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the funeral of late Gaddar should be conducted with official government formalities as a mark of respect for his lifelong sacrifices in public service. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 6, 2023

The Minister condoled the death of Praja Yuddha Nauka Gaddar in the Legislative Assembly on behalf of the state government @KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/yC627FVQkE — BRS Party (@BRSparty) August 6, 2023

Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Gummadi Vittal Rao, Telangana’s iconic poet, balladeer and fiery activist. His love for the people of Telangana drove him to fight tirelessly for the marginalised. May his legacy continue to inspire us all. pic.twitter.com/IlHcV6pObs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2023

#Grim’s passing away is a great loss for Telangana’s downtrodden. He was a bold voice of the poor. He’d met my late father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi on a few occasions. His ballads inspired a revolutionary spirit among the masses. There can never be another Gaddar. This is a… pic.twitter.com/fYkGnWT2cv — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 6, 2023

Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Gummadi Vittal Rao garu, the iconic poet and relentless activist. His unwavering dedication to social causes and the fight for Telangana’s statehood was truly inspiring. Gaddar ji’s powerful verses echoed the aspirations of millions,… pic.twitter.com/Zaq7Ev7zv6 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 6, 2023

The departure of the popular singer and warship Gaddar, who founded the Jana Natyamandali, raised voices for the people and inspired the people with songs, is a great loss for the Telangana society. Though physically far away, Gaddar’s memories live on in the hearts of people in the form of songs. Is the fight Telangana?

Billions of lives..!!… https://t.co/l1NeSvGorE — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 6, 2023

