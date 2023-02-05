By: Ana María Remón Polo

Journalist THE INFORMER

Inhabitants of Samaria have turned the public bathroom into a Dulcino Mangrove, a problem that has not ended, in addition to continuing to throw garbage and waste of all kinds contributing to environmental pollution. The organization ‘Samaria Yes We Can’ together with THE REPORTER and other communities and neighbors in the sector, have been carrying out activities to ensure this space and protect it, but citizens continue to be unaware.

Garbage and even food waste that visitors locales, tourists y sellers of the sector left around, affects the space. Right now the Malglar del Dulcino is going through a critical situation.

The inhabitants, tourists and vendors, continue to throw waste at the Dulcino Mangrove.

This area for years has been the favorite space in which important construction companies have determined to obtain lots for build big ones buildings located on the beachfront, in addition to offering an excellent and direct view of the sea. On the other hand, it is highlighted that as large luxurious buildings are built in this area, nature suffers its impact.

He Dadsa seeks to protect and contribute to this situation through a Policy district what contribution to recovery and conservation of wetlands. Likewise, it is expected that the Samaria population will become aware of the great damage that they cause to the environment with this type of action.