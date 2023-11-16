The public consultation for the creation of the first Digital Hubs in Mozambique is underway

Il November 24, 2023 the public consultation preliminary to the tender for the creation of a Digital Hub begins, an initiative “Support for Mozambique’s Strategic Plan for the Information Society 2019-2028”.

In the first Digital Hub, to be created in the province of Maputo (in the south of the country, near the capital of the same name), it is intended to do digital training to young Mozambicans, promote entrepreneurship and stimulate the development of innovative digital services.

The public consultation promotes participation in the call for the selection of a international public-private consortiumwith European and Mozambican stakeholders, to whom the development and management of the Digital Hub will be entrusted.

For this purpose AICS makes available 2 million eurosin the form of a donation, for development cooperation projects. Another 5 million euros will be tendered to develop and manage due Digital Hub to cover the center and north of the country (with specific locations that the candidate consortia themselves will propose).

The consultation is public and open to all, with particular reference to research centres, universities, third sector bodies, large companies, venture capitalistsmall and medium-sized enterprises, European and Mozambican start-ups.

Participation in a candidate consortium grant it can be a stimulus for the world of research and volunteering towards the design and development of innovative digital services in challenging economic-social contexts and a positioning opportunity for the business world, to increase their role and reputation in areas of the world lagging behind in terms of economic and technological development, but with strong growth potential.

The consultation day takes place in conjunction with the first edition of the Investment Forum in Mozambique“Creating business opportunities”, which will take place in Maputo on November 22nd and 23rdorganized by the European Union and the Government of Mozambique.

The consultation will be held on November 24 at 10:00 am Italian time (11:00 am in Mozambique), in webinar mode and in person at the AICS headquarters in Maputo.

To participate in the event, simply register by clicking here.

To find out more, see challenge card on the Innovative Procurement platform managed by AgID.

