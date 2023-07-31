The public order crisis worsens in La Plata

The public order situation in the municipality of La Plata is becoming more and more acute, despite the visit of the president last weekend who indicated that the Army will not withdraw from the area, more than 500 families would be at risk of displacement, as denounced by the United Nations of Colombia.

By: Walder Padilla.

The Mayor’s Office of La Plata, Huila, has taken measures in response to the worrying situation of massive forced displacement in the municipality.

Through Decree 10.02.2-095, manifest urgency has been declared in response to the recent acts of violence that have affected more than 860 people from 14 villages near the town of San Miguel in La Plata, Huila.

Fear and anguish have seized the inhabitants of the rural area, who, after facing combat that resulted in the tragic death of a child under the age of 4, have chosen to leave their homes in search of safety and refuge in the urban area. from La Plata.

More than 240 families, mostly peasants, have been victims of this massive displacement. The situation has generated a crisis that demands an urgent response from the authorities.

Faced with this alarming situation, the municipality of La Plata has communicated the declaration of manifest urgency and the emergency due to forced displacement, with a duration of three months. This measure will allow all Municipal Administration bodies to acquire supplies of goods, provide services and execute works in the immediate future to meet the needs of the affected population and deal with the disturbance of public order in the territory.

In the same way, together with the Ombudsman’s Office and Municipal Ombudsman, Unit for Victims and other organizations, municipal authorities closely follow the cases and attend to the people who are arriving in the urban area.

Thus, the municipality of La Plata, Huila, reported that it decreed: “The urgency manifests. Emergency due to forced displacement in the municipality of La Plata, Huila, due to the events that occurred in the jurisdiction of the municipality of La Plata, Huila, for a period of three months, in such a way that all the Municipal Administration agencies that require it can acquire the supply of goods, the provision of services or the execution of works in the immediate future necessary to address the situation related to the disturbance of public order in the territory and displacement of the affected population”.

The Ombudsman

Now, the Ombudsman’s Office stood out as a guarantor of human rights and convened an extraordinary session of the Transitional Justice Committee in the municipality, in order to provide comprehensive care and establish long-term solutions that benefit those who were victims of displacement. .

According to the figures for displaced persons revealed by the Ombudsman’s Office, these 242 families are made up of 398 minors and 469 adults, mostly peasants and indigenous people, who arrived in the urban area of ​​the municipality of La Plata, where the entity is carrying out a humanitarian mission to provide specialized attention, in particular, to the population of San Miguel.

“We seek to provide specialized care by supporting the process of taking statements from the displaced population and verifying and monitoring the delivery of humanitarian aid jointly with the municipal Ombudsman,” said Carlos Ernesto Camargo Assis.

What does the United Nations say?

The United Nations Human Rights Colombia, together with the Ombudsman’s Office, also visited the municipality of La Plata.

“We traveled with the Ombudsman to La Plata in Huila to verify the situation of the civilian population, after the fighting that took place on Thursday. We deeply regret the death of a girl in El Triunfo, we urge that the facts be investigated and we stand in solidarity with the family.”

Make an urgent call to seek guarantees for displaced families, “We verified the forced displacement of more than 500 people, 152 families, including 273 minors, from 10 villages and members of the Nasa people, and the risk suffered by the civilian population. We call on the authorities to provide comprehensive protection to displaced persons and communities.”

In the same way, they asked the armed groups, with interference in this area, to respect the civilian population, “We urge the armed groups to demonstrate their desire for peace by respecting the civilian population, those who do not participate in the hostilities and all the norms of International Humanitarian Law”.

Finally, they indicated that they will continue to accompany these families, so that their rights are not violated, “We will continue to monitor the situation of the communities in #Huila and we highlight the work of the leaders of the #JAC in defense of human rights and solidarity of the community with people in a situation of displacement”.

The Army will continue in La Plata

Faced with this situation, President Gustavo Petro led a Security Council. At the end of the meeting, the president indicated: “The ceasefire between the State and the illegal armed organization is not a priority, but rather the cessation of hostilities between them and the civilian population is essential, in the forms that have been growing in the country, call it extortion, kidnapping, confinement, forced displacement, etc.; This is a first element that must be made clear,” said the president.

He warned that the public force does not abandon the territory anywhere in the country, as has been repeated in various parts of the country. “No. The public force does not abandon the territory. If we reach definitive agreements, the public force will continue in the territory,” Petro asserted.

In La Plata, Huila, the president asked the public forces to further deepen the alliance with the civilian population, especially with the peasantry, and considered that what is sought is that the Public Force “can establish a concrete and permanent alliance with the peasantry of Colombia, on the basis of a better life for the peasantry, of making possible better incomes for the peasantry, that peasant and rural life in Colombia can acquire much more dignity and quality than what it has today”.

At that meeting, officials from the Ombudsman’s Office informed the authorities of each of the risk scenarios to which the inhabitants of the area are exposed, and reiterated both the importance of complying with the recommendations of Early Warning 025 of 2022 as its subsequent consummation letters, which constitute a roadmap for the due action of the territorial and national entities.

The Ombudsman’s Office stressed that they seek to provide comprehensive care and establish long-term solutions whose direct beneficiaries are the communities victims of displacement, a forced event that began on July 27, when there were clashes between armed men under the command of ‘ Iván Mordisco’ and Army uniforms.

