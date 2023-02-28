China Daily, Beijing, February 28th. In order to thoroughly implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and effectively guarantee the implementation of the Yangtze River protection strategy, the Ministry of Public Security organized the Yangtze River in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, and Yunnan. The 11 provinces (municipalities) in the river basin and the Yangtze River Shipping Public Security Bureau have launched a special campaign to crack down on illegal sand mining crimes in the Yangtze River, and have continued to launch fierce offensives against sand-related criminal activities. More than 270 such cases will be detected in 2022, effectively curbing large-scale illegal activities in the Yangtze River waters. Sand mining crime.

In accordance with the deployment requirements of the Ministry of Public Security, the public security organs along the Yangtze River and Changhang Airlines will keep a close eye on key sand-related links such as “reformation, mining, barge, transportation, sale, and use”, focusing on key cases of organization, gang formation, black and white, and illegal sand mining. As well as some key areas, special case investigations and off-site inspections were adopted to dig deep into the backlog of hidden cases and severely punish illegal sand mining criminals in accordance with the law. In the special operation carried out in 2022, the public security organs destroyed more than 90 criminal gangs, seized more than 190 ships for illegal sand mining and transporting sand, and verified more than 2.2 million tons of river sand involved in the case, involving a total amount of 320 million yuan. For such criminal activities, the average monthly number of criminal cases in 2022 will drop by 36% year-on-year.

The Ministry of Public Security has set up a 24-hour reporting hotline for the “Great Protection of the Yangtze River” to implement and verify the effective sand-related reporting clues of the masses one by one, and accurately guide the public security organs along the river to successfully detect 37 cases of Yangtze River sand-related cases and solve 96 hidden cases. At the same time, closely cooperate with water conservancy, transportation and other departments to strengthen source control, strengthen comprehensive improvement, and clean up and eradicate the breeding soil of illegal sand mining crimes.

The public security organs will thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the coordinated efforts of the upstream and downstream, the left and right banks, and the main and tributary streams in accordance with the idea of ​​”fighting and preventing simultaneously, and promoting governance through fighting”, and continue to maintain strict crackdown on sand-related crimes in the Yangtze River In a high-pressure situation, with a “zero-tolerance” attitude, we will resolutely cut off the underground industrial chain of illegally refitting ships, stealing, barging, transportation, sales, and use of river sand, and make every effort to maintain the ecological security, waterway safety, and flood control safety of the Yangtze River, and truly contribute to the Yangtze River. Great protection provides a strong guarantee.



