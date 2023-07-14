‘The puppets’ would have splashed the Attorney General’s Office

The union of workers of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation filed a formal complaint with the Supreme Court of Justice of Colombia against Attorney General Margarita Cabello, for alleged influence peddling related to two appointments made in the entity.

According to revelations made by the journalist Juan Pablo Barrientos in the digital medium ‘Casa Macondo’, the attorney made these appointments thanks to “the good offices” and recommendations of former senator Mario Castaño, who was sentenced to almost 16 years in prison for corruption in the scandal known as ‘The Puppets’.

In an interview, William Millán, president of the Union of Workers of the Attorney General’s Office, explained that the complaint was filed before the Supreme Court of Justice due to the seriousness of the facts.

“Our union organization had requested explanations from the head of the public ministry about the versions that were circulating about the meeting that the attorney’s son had had with Senator Mario Castaño to favor appointments of people,” Millan pointed out.

According to Millán, there is a concordance between the revealed interceptions and the appointment decrees, which makes it difficult to argue that it is a coincidence.

Likewise, the president of the union expressed his concern about the politicization of the Attorney General’s Office, since politicians recommended by politicians are being appointed to positions of regional attorneys. In addition, he stressed that the investigations against Mario Castaño in the entity have made little progress so far.

For this reason, the union asked the Supreme Court to initiate the corresponding investigation and suspend the attorney to guarantee the integrity of the process.

So far, the Attorney General’s Office has not issued any official response to the accusations made by the workers’ union.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

