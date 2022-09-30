Source Title: New Energy Vehicles Exemption from Purchase Tax Policy Re-extends Beijing New Energy Vehicles Exemption from Purchase Tax of 1.871 billion in August

In order to support the development of the new energy vehicle industry, the Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Taxation, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology jointly issued an announcement on the renewal of the vehicle purchase tax exemption policy for new energy vehicles. The purchase date is from January 1, 2023 to December 2023. New energy vehicles within the 31-day period are exempt from vehicle purchase tax. This is the third time that my country has continued to implement the new energy vehicle tax exemption policy since it was first implemented in 2014. Since the implementation of the new energy vehicle tax exemption policy, the consumption potential of new energy vehicles has been effectively stimulated. Data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows that from January to August this year, the sales of new energy vehicles in my country reached 3.86 million, a year-on-year increase of 110%, and the market share reached 22.9%. “Buying new energy vehicles can enjoy the vehicle purchase tax exemption, which reduces the cost of car purchase for consumers and stimulates the consumption power of new energy vehicles. With the help of this preferential policy, from January to August this year, we have sold a total of 1.1% of new energy vehicles. 10,000 vehicles.” Zheng Mingying, the financial director of Beijing New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd., said that the extension of the new energy vehicle vehicle purchase tax exemption policy to the end of next year is a major benefit for new energy vehicle companies, and the policy will further boost the consumer market. Release positive signals to provide impetus for enterprises to further accelerate production R&D and technological innovation. See also What's the situation of the new crown vaccination work for children aged 12 to 17? Wu Qi Procuratorate launches special inspections The continuation of the policy of exempting the purchase tax of new energy vehicles has also given many prospective car owners and consumers who are looking at their cars a “reassuring pill”. In a 4S store in Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, Mr. Zhao is going through the procedures for purchasing a car. He purchased a new energy vehicle worth 240,000 yuan. The pickup cycle is expected to take about half a year. Exemption policy, he may not be able to enjoy tax benefits. “I’ve been hesitating for a long time. Today, when I came to see the car, I just met the tax officer who introduced the extension policy of exempting car purchase tax, which completely dispelled my concerns. According to the 10% car purchase tax rate, I could save more than 20,000 yuan. ” said Mr. Zhao. The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Taxation Bureau that from January to August this year, Beijing’s new energy vehicles were exempted from vehicle purchase tax of 1.871 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.37%, of which 358 million yuan was exempted from vehicle purchase tax in August, a year-on-year increase of 37.69%. The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Taxation Bureau introduced that the extension of the implementation period of the new energy vehicle tax exemption policy will continue to stimulate the release of market demand, expand the consumption of new energy vehicles, and cultivate new economic growth points. Tax service, allowing taxpayers to quickly enjoy tax dividends.

In order to support the development of the new energy vehicle industry, the Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Taxation, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology jointly issued an announcement on the renewal of the vehicle purchase tax exemption policy for new energy vehicles. The purchase date is from January 1, 2023 to December 2023. New energy vehicles within the 31-day period are exempt from vehicle purchase tax. This is the third time that my country has continued to implement the new energy vehicle tax exemption policy since it was first implemented in 2014.

Since the implementation of the new energy vehicle tax exemption policy, the consumption potential of new energy vehicles has been effectively stimulated. Data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows that from January to August this year, the sales of new energy vehicles in my country reached 3.86 million, a year-on-year increase of 110%, and the market share reached 22.9%.

“Buying new energy vehicles can enjoy the vehicle purchase tax exemption, which reduces the cost of car purchase for consumers and stimulates the consumption power of new energy vehicles. With the help of this preferential policy, from January to August this year, we have sold a total of 1.1% of new energy vehicles. 10,000 vehicles.” Zheng Mingying, the financial director of Beijing New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd., said that the extension of the new energy vehicle vehicle purchase tax exemption policy to the end of next year is a major benefit for new energy vehicle companies, and the policy will further boost the consumer market. Release positive signals to provide impetus for enterprises to further accelerate production R&D and technological innovation.

The continuation of the policy of exempting the purchase tax of new energy vehicles has also given many prospective car owners and consumers who are looking at their cars a “reassuring pill”. In a 4S store in Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, Mr. Zhao is going through the procedures for purchasing a car. He purchased a new energy vehicle worth 240,000 yuan. The pickup cycle is expected to take about half a year. Exemption policy, he may not be able to enjoy tax benefits. “I’ve been hesitating for a long time. Today, when I came to see the car, I just met the tax officer who introduced the extension policy of exempting car purchase tax, which completely dispelled my concerns. According to the 10% car purchase tax rate, I could save more than 20,000 yuan. ” said Mr. Zhao.

The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Taxation Bureau that from January to August this year, Beijing’s new energy vehicles were exempted from vehicle purchase tax of 1.871 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.37%, of which 358 million yuan was exempted from vehicle purchase tax in August, a year-on-year increase of 37.69%. The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Taxation Bureau introduced that the extension of the implementation period of the new energy vehicle tax exemption policy will continue to stimulate the release of market demand, expand the consumption of new energy vehicles, and cultivate new economic growth points. Tax service, allowing taxpayers to quickly enjoy tax dividends.