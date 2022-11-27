Home News The Qatar dumpling wrappers drawn by girls are hotly searched: Wearing Chinese-style clothes is a bit cute–fast technology–technology changes the future
News

The Qatar dumpling wrappers drawn by girls are hotly searched: Wearing Chinese-style clothes is a bit cute–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
The Qatar dumpling wrappers drawn by girls are hotly searched: Wearing Chinese-style clothes is a bit cute–fast technology–technology changes the future

The Qatar dumpling wrapper drawn by the girl is hotly searched: Wearing Chinese style clothes is a bit cute

2022-11-26 20:53:26 Source: Fast Technology Author: Zhenting Editor: Zhenting Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

According to today’s news, the Weibo topic “Qatar dumpling skin has a new skin” is on the hot search list.

According to the Metropolitan Times, a netizen in Changsha, Hunan used traditional Chinese painting to paint colored clothes for the World Cup mascot “Raib”. This netizen said,She likes Chinese painting very much, so she created the national style version of “Raib”, and also hopes to promote Chinese culture.

It is reported that,“Raib” means a highly skilled player in Arabic, and its design is inspired by the traditional clothing of the Qataris.It encourages people to believe in themselves, and it also means that it will lead everyone to enjoy the joy of football. Netizens affectionately call it “wonton skin” and “dumpling skin”.

As Raib became popular, “Raib” not only brought traffic, but also sales. According to reports,Once the Qatar World Cup mascot plush toys and hand-made ornaments were launched, the supply has been in short supply.

In particular, the 13.5cm-sized 3D hand-made ornaments, which are popular Internet celebrity products, exist in stores on major e-commerce platforms in a pre-sale state most of the time.

The Qatar dumpling wrapper drawn by the girl is hotly searched: Wearing Chinese style clothes is a bit cute

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Zhenting

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

See also  Wu Jing and Andy Lau starred in "The Wandering Earth 2" and the main creators made their first collective appearance: released on the first day of the new year--Fast Technology--Technology changes the future

You may also like

Beijing: Provide 24-hour services for fever clinics and...

Belluno food collection: new success

Epidemic Information-Shenzhen Health Commission Website

Pensions, from soft revaluations in Maneuver spending cuts...

Adriana Faranda and Agnese Moro, dialogue in Ivrea

2022 Beautiful Habitat Summit held through innovation, empowerment...

Car against a wall: four injured, two are...

How are high-risk areas defined and managed?

Landslide in Casamicciola, Eleonora had asked her father...

Truck with a load of timber overturns, regional...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy