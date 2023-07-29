The Qatari Federation nominates its president for the position of Vice President of the Arab Federation

The Qatar Football Association announced the nomination of its president, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, for the position of Vice President of the Arab Federation for the Asian continent and membership of the Board of Directors of the Federation for the current and extended term until 2025.

The federation said, through its account on the X social networking platform, formerly known as Twitter: “The elections will be held within the agenda of the 27th Arab Federation General Assembly meeting, which will be held on the tenth of next month in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The General Assembly meetings are scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the Arab Club Championship, which Saudi Arabia will host until August 12.

