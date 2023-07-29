Home » The Qatari Federation nominates its president for the position of Vice President of the Arab Federation
News

The Qatari Federation nominates its president for the position of Vice President of the Arab Federation

by admin
The Qatari Federation nominates its president for the position of Vice President of the Arab Federation

The Qatar Football Association announced the nomination of its president, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, for the position of Vice President of the Arab Federation for the Asian continent and membership of the Board of Directors of the Federation for the current and extended term until 2025.

The federation said, through its account on the X social networking platform, formerly known as Twitter: “The elections will be held within the agenda of the 27th Arab Federation General Assembly meeting, which will be held on the tenth of next month in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The General Assembly meetings are scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the Arab Club Championship, which Saudi Arabia will host until August 12.

See also  Two years of iMac M1 – unchanged since then | news

You may also like

The Impasse: Judge Issues ‘Dynamite Charge’ in Verdejo...

Decoration of the Great Cross of Bastidas

EHang Shares Innovative Experience in Unmanned Aircraft Airworthiness...

Climate social camp, appointment in Val di Susa...

An advertising agency that planted a malicious program...

Reduced violence against women

Two US soldiers vandalized the Basilica Palladiana –...

The week’s performance rises in the White Stock...

AUC paramilitaries sign agreement to locate victims

Recovery of the Water Tower in Gardone Val...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy