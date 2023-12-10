The quality of the national water ecological environment is stable and improving

China Making Strides in Clean Water Protection

By Nie Yue

In a recent news broadcast on CCTV, it was reported that China has been making significant progress in the battle to protect clean water. Since the beginning of the year, the country has implemented various initiatives to improve water quality, resulting in an impressive 87.8% of state-controlled sections having excellent water quality.

One notable example cited in the report is the effort to clean up Meiliang Lake in the north of Taihu Lake. Utilizing environmentally friendly cutter suction dredgers, authorities have been working tirelessly to remove silt from the lake bottom. This is part of a larger three-year action plan for water quality improvement in Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, with a total investment of 11 billion yuan. Nearly 70% of the ecological dredging in the Wuxi section of Taihu Lake has been completed, marking a significant milestone in the overall effort.

The report also highlights the importance of addressing the root causes of water pollution, particularly on the shore. In Suiyang County, Guizhou Province, six sewage pipe network reconstruction projects are currently underway, along with comprehensive water environment improvement projects. This year, 33.4 kilometers of pipe network reconstruction have been completed, resulting in a sewage collection and treatment rate of 98.9%. Similarly, in Linfen City, Shanxi Province, ecological management of the Huihe River is in progress, with 6.1 kilometers of the river set to undergo ecological restoration by the year’s end.

The Chinese government has also released a series of major documents, including the “Key River Basin Water Ecological Environment Protection Plan,” and has launched special actions such as inspections of sewage outlets entering rivers and seas, remediation of black and odorous water bodies in rural areas, and environmental protection of drinking water sources.

The results are promising, with 87.8% of the water quality in state-controlled sections meeting Category I-III standards, marking a 0.6 percentage point increase from the previous year. Additionally, the proportion of poor water quality in state-controlled sections has decreased by 0.2 percentage points year-on-year, showing that the quality of the national water ecological environment is stable and improving.

The efforts to protect clean water in China are a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to preserving the environment and ensuring the well-being of its citizens. With ongoing initiatives and investments, it is expected that the country will continue to make significant strides in this important area of environmental protection.

