CAJADA FOREST. Unfortunately, a monumental tree is exhausting its life cycle long before its time. In fact, in the Cajada forest there is a significant specimen of silver fir which should live for hundreds of years but which, due to a parasitic fungus that attacked it, is now still a few years ahead.

This fir, defined by enthusiasts as “the queen of the Cajada”, was included about twenty years ago in a national list of historic trees with a specific ministerial decree, requested at the time by the WWF, to represent all the trees of the Veneto region. This recognition is due to its size, in particular to its height of 35 meters and to the fact of being an indigenous species inserted in a forest that was fundamental for the history of the Serenissima as the Venetians used beech wood to make the oars of ships and silver firs for the masts on which to hoist the sails. In recent days, the group “Cammin naturale” from the Belluno civic library organized an excursion to that forest to raise awareness of the plant’s now sealed fate.

“This tree”, explains the naturalist Anacleto Boranga, “has about 200 years of life but it could also easily make it up to 500 years. However, this will not be the case because its destiny is sealed: about 10 years or a little more remain before the his disappearance. This is not due to the action of man but to a natural fact or the infestation of an aggressive fungus called “Phellinus hartigi”. This fungus acts directly in the woody part of the tree by penetrating its support part with an effect that we can define similar to that of a caries. Unfortunately there is nothing to be done and this plant cannot be saved. All that remains is to raise awareness among the Belluno population by inviting everyone to go and admire the Cajada wood, one of the most important natural landscapes in the province, with this great jewel that will remain with us only for a few years ». cabbage enrico