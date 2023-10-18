Home » The questioned head of HR of the municipality of Saltos del Guairá is dismissed
The questioned head of HR of the municipality of Saltos del Guairá is dismissed

Susana Santacruz, former head of the Human Resources department of the local commune.

SALTOS DEL GUAIRÁ.- (Cristhian Godoy- Special). The questioned head of Human Resources of the municipality of Saltos del Guairá, Susana Santacruz, was dismissed from the commune by resolution signed by mayor Héctor Morán. The aforementioned official is pointed out as a persecutor of the municipal institution’s own officials and this exoneration from the position is well received by employees in general, according to what they suggested.

They also mention that the former head of HR believed she was “all powerful”, and on several occasions, they point out, mistreatment and unkind attention towards Municipality officials were reported.

They also allege that on one occasion an audio of Susana Santacruz was leaked and went viral on social networks, where she forced officials to “like” it, as well as share publications from candidates of her political party.

