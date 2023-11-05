Home » The Quirinale becomes a paper-passing machine
News

The Quirinale becomes a paper-passing machine

by admin
The Quirinale becomes a paper-passing machine

Premiership, Conte: “The Quirinale becomes a paper pusher,

change the rules or Meloni will be shamed”

“Melons defaced”. For Giusppe Conte it is the risk that the prime minister runs if the majority does not review the law on the premiership

Source: Premiership, Conte: “The Quirinale becomes a paper pusher, the rules change or Meloni will be shamed” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

This article is published in Giuseppe Conte, Il Fatto Quotidiano, Politics and tagged Giuseppe Conte by Le Notizie Online. This is the permanent link of him.

See also  More than 70,000 police officers were dealt with in the CCP’s political and legal system | Actively surrendered | Secretary-General of the Political and Legal Committee | Investigation and investigation

You may also like

Air pollution, schools closed for a week

Deportations of Cubans from Mexico Persist: How to...

Fluminense defeats Boca Juniors and is proclaimed champion...

First National Student (Youth) Games: Empowering the Youth...

Rhino/Grasshopper for Structural Engineering, 13-15 novembre (McNeel Europe)

New wave of terrorism – Mashriq TV

Miami Man Arrested for Brutally Attacking Pregnant Girlfriend...

Popayán Gastronomic Corporation received Order from the Congress...

China International Import Expo 2021 Opens in Shanghai:...

two opposite economies, between internal and external developments...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy