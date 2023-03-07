The Mariscal Sucre International Airport received several awards at the Airport Services Quality Awards. It is considered the best airport for 5 to 15 million passengers in Latin America.

international airport Mariscal Sucre of Quito won in four categories at the Awards for Quality of Airport Services (ASQ), reported this Monday the Quiport corporation, which has the airfield under its management.

In a statement, he pointed out that the Quito airport was recognized within Latin America as the best airport from 5 to 15 million passengers, the airport with the most dedicated, friendliest and cleanest staff.

He pointed out that the International Airport Council of Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC) announced on Monday the best airports in the region in customer experience chosen by passengers, corresponding to 2022.

The ASQ program is the program of measurement and benchmarking of customer experience in world-leading airports, he said.

And he noted that, compared to other aviation industry programs, it relies on live research through surveys collected at the airport -direct from the traveler- that rate their satisfaction on the day of the trip.

He noted that, of the more than 465,000 surveys collected in 2022, 144 prizes have been awarded to 75 airports of all the world.

Award categories include the well-known best airports by size (passengers per year) and region, as well as new categories introduced this year to reflect evolving passenger needs, including airport with the most dedicated staff and the airport with the easiest trip.

Also, the nicest airport and the cleanest airport.

He Quito international airport and Guanacaste airport (Costa Rica) they were also awarded ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence, Quiport said.

“This honor is conferred on five airports that have won multiple awards over a five-year period over the last 10 years as part of the ASQ program,” he explained.

For Ramón Miró, president and CEO of Quiport, “the fact of having won in four of the five categories of the ASQ awards speaks of the Quito airport’s commitment to users and passengers since the start of operations in February 2013«. (EFE)