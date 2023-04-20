The radical change of look of Marbelle’s daughter

Who would be the boyfriend of Rafaella, daughter of Marbelle?

A few weeks ago, a well-known entertainment and entertainment magazine revealed some photos of Rafaella Chávez, daughter of Marbelle and a famous man who was the boyfriend of one of the most famous actresses and singers in the country.

The publication mentioned that the daughter of the Valle del Cauca singer and mentor of La descarga, a musical reality show on Caracol Televisión, was “celebrating love”, a title that the magazine chose for the images in which the young woman who is following in her mother’s footsteps appears. in the world of music and acting together with the presenter Camilo Cuervo, with whom he is seen toasting and talking in what appears to be an exclusive bar in the country’s capital.

It should be noted that although the images are not compromising or loving, they did attract the attention of many who wondered about the relationship that the young woman had with the presenter who was Aura Cristina Geithner’s boyfriend in the past.

The magazine in its printed edition 277 also wrote a few words next to the photo, where they pointed out that “Those who saw them in the place agree that they make a beautiful couple” and recalled Cuervo’s love affair with the 56-year-old from Bogotá.

Would Rafaella’s partner have been Aura Cristina Geithner’s boyfriend?

Camilo Cuervo is a Colombian singer and presenter, who in the past dated the actress and singer 30 years older than him. However, this romance failed to last and ended, leaving the two celebrities free to continue their lives.

Cuervo works for Red+, Claro Música Colombia and Radiola TV and is also an influencer on social networks where he has 645 thousand followers.