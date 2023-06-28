Home » The rain entered the Coliseo Mayor in Santa Marta due to a leak in the roof
The rain entered the Coliseo Mayor in Santa Marta due to a leak in the roof

by admin

And heavy stream of rain fell on the stands of the sports arena. After falling on the chairs, the water moved towards the maderamen.

He waterlogging it was produced by a huge filtration on deck. At that same point, other ‘leaks’.

He Coliseum Mayor change it was most recently used at the 2023 National Gymnastics Championships from June 21-25. Fortunately, there were no downpours during the contest.

