The rain got in! This is how it was on Wednesday in Santa Marta

A heavy rain He surprised the Samarians in the middle of lunchtime this Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Ideam had already predicted that today there would be rain in the Caribbean, especially in the Magdalena and in the Sierra Nevada. The temperature for this afternoon in Santa Marta It is approximately 28 degrees Celsius.

Some sectors already register heavy floodingsuch as the Once de Noviembre neighborhood, Lebanon 2000, Cisne, La Esmeralda, Timayuí, as well as in main avenues like that of Liberator, Santa Rita and streets of Historic center.

