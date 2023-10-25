Home » The rain got in! This is how it was on Wednesday in Santa Marta
News

The rain got in! This is how it was on Wednesday in Santa Marta

by admin
The rain got in! This is how it was on Wednesday in Santa Marta

A heavy rain He surprised the Samarians in the middle of lunchtime this Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Ideam had already predicted that today there would be rain in the Caribbean, especially in the Magdalena and in the Sierra Nevada. The temperature for this afternoon in Santa Marta It is approximately 28 degrees Celsius.

You might be interested in: Impressive photos and videos of this Sunday’s downpour in Santa Marta

Some sectors already register heavy floodingsuch as the Once de Noviembre neighborhood, Lebanon 2000, Cisne, La Esmeralda, Timayuí, as well as in main avenues like that of Liberator, Santa Rita and streets of Historic center.

See also  Valbelluna, hiring of employees of the ACC: green light for contribution relief

You may also like

Decision on weapons and knife ban zone in...

The organization of the 2030 World Cup final...

The Maine Mass Shooting: A Look into the...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, October 27,...

Danger of collapse: Marienburg is to be renovated...

Israel’s targeting of journalists eliminates witnesses who convey...

Tragic Stories of the Maine Shooting Victims: Remembering...

Hamas: 50 hostages killed by Israeli bombings

write a title for this article Rune ߰...

Collective bargaining dispute: Ver.di is calling for strikes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy