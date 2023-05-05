The rain hits, the temperature drops, and there are short-term heavy rains and thunderstorms in some areas-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

On the first day after the holiday, many people were dizzy from the heat.

In Hangzhou yesterday, although there were many clouds in the sky, the sun was still hot. Walking outdoors, you will sweat a little after a while. The temperature has risen rapidly. Yesterday at 11:00 noon, it had already exceeded 31°C. The highest temperature in the afternoon was finally fixed at 33.9°C, which was the second highest temperature after the beginning of spring this year, second only to 35.1°C on April 17. The temperature was enough High, even the wind blowing is hot.

In this season, there will often be strong convective weather after the high temperature. The Hangzhou Meteorological Observatory said that today, it will be cloudy with moderate showers or thunderstorms during the day, and local heavy rains. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by short-term heavy rains and 7-9 thunderstorms and strong winds. It will be cloudy at night, sometimes with showers.

The rain has also brought down the temperature. The minimum temperature is expected to be 22°C this morning and the maximum during the day is 28°C.

Yesterday, many places in the south of the Yangtze River were hot like summer and will ease today

It is not an exaggeration to say that yesterday’s heat was exactly like midsummer.

As of 3:14 pm yesterday, except for the coastal areas, the temperature in most of Zhejiang has soared above 30°C, among which Yunhe (35.5°C) has reached the high temperature line. It can rank ninth. On the May 4th Youth Day in 2020, the highest temperature in Yunhe reached 38.4°C.

In addition to the high temperature, the humidity is also high. Orange friend “Monica” posted a post on the orange circle and asked: “Is Huangmeitian coming? It’s so stuffy!” Not only in Hangzhou, but yesterday afternoon, friends in many places in the south of the Yangtze River shouted that it was sultry, as if entering the “plum rain” season”. This is due to the high temperature and high humidity in Jiangnan and other places yesterday afternoon. For example, the highest temperature in Shanghai is approaching 30°C, and the relative humidity is around 70% in the afternoon. Shi Yan, a meteorological analyst at China Weather Network, said that before the arrival of the cold air, the temperature will rise, and the southerly wind at the bottom will carry high humidity. Coupled with the small wind force, the subtropical high pressure will move northward, which will create a sense of stuffiness. However, as the cold air moves southward today, the temperature drops, and the sweltering feeling in Jiangnan and other places will ease.

Short sleeves are worn and the air conditioner is used. Isn’t it summer in Hangzhou now? The answer is: it is still spring in Hangzhou. According to the Hangzhou Meteorological Observatory, the average summer time in Hangzhou is in the middle and late May, and in a few years it is in the first ten days of May or early June. Judging from the following weather conditions, the cold air in the north will increase significantly starting tomorrow, and the upper air will be affected by northwest and northerly airflows. The near ground in Hangzhou will be dominated by northeasterly and easterly winds. Even if the weather turns fine from the 8th, The sun is strong, and the temperature in Hangzhou will still drop a step compared to the previous two days. The highest temperature will not exceed 24°C, and the lowest temperature will be around 12°C. The typical spring temperature is very comfortable and pleasant.

There are more obvious thunderstorms today

Rainfall reaches moderate rain, with local heavy rain

In addition to the higher temperature than expected, the southerly wind in Hangzhou yesterday was also slightly stronger than expected. The maximum in the main urban area of ​​Hangzhou was 7, and the high mountainous areas of Lin’an and Fuyang had a maximum of 8. Under the influence of the enhanced warm air flow, the southerly wind in Hangzhou will reach level 7-8. This is actually not common, and it may not happen every year. The good news is that the wind force decreased significantly last night.

Compared with yesterday’s strong wind and high temperature, the strong convective weather that may appear next requires more attention. Because after the temperature rises, unstable energy accumulates rapidly, and will eventually manifest itself in the form of short-term torrential rain, strong lightning, thunderstorm and strong wind, and even hail. The problem is that the strong convective weather under the influence of warm and humid air flow moves fast and has a short impact time. It is difficult to accurately grasp the amount of rainfall and the location of rainfall. Heavy rain often does not appear in patches, and it is often a random and scattered convective pattern everywhere.

As of 3:30 pm yesterday, strong convection occurred in Anhui and central and southern Jiangsu, and strong convection occurred at the junction of Jiangxi, Anhui, and Zhejiang. Some stations experienced short-term heavy rainfall of 10-30 mm. With the continuous influence of the southwest warm and humid air flow, there will be more obvious thunderstorms in Hangzhou from yesterday evening to today’s daytime. The rainfall reaches moderate rain, and there are some heavy rains.

After this rain, tomorrow the cold air will move south and meet the warm and humid air flow, and there will be another precipitation process in Hangzhou. Starting from the 7th, the weather in Hangzhou gradually turned fine. From the 8th to the 11th, Hangzhou will usher in 4 consecutive days of sunny weather.

The first lunar eclipse of 2023 will be unveiled tonight

It’s a penumbral lunar eclipse

The first lunar eclipse of this year will appear tonight. This is a penumbral lunar eclipse. The “face” of the moon will undergo an evolution from bright to dark, and then from dark to bright.

This lunar eclipse started at 23:12 Beijing time on the 5th, the eclipse was at 1:23 on the 6th, and the penumbral eclipse finally ended at 3:34. The whole process lasted more than four hours, and the maximum eclipse score was 0.989. The eclipse represents the degree to which the moon enters the earth’s penumbra, that is, 98.9% of the moon’s diameter enters the earth’s penumbra.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse? According to the Beijing Planetarium, the shadow of the earth is actually divided into two parts, one is the umbra and the other is the penumbra. In the umbra, the sun’s light is completely blocked by the earth and cannot reach it. When the moon enters the umbra of the earth, a lunar eclipse will occur. This is what we often call a lunar eclipse. The earth around the periphery of the umbra can only cover part of the sun, and some sunlight can shine in. This area is called the penumbra. The moon only enters the earth’s penumbra but not the umbra, and a penumbral lunar eclipse will occur. At this time, part of the sun’s light will still shine on the moon, and the degree of dimming of the moon is not so great. People who have no observation experience will hardly notice the change of the moon. Therefore, the penumbral lunar eclipse is not very ornamental, and it is generally not regarded as a real lunar eclipse.

However, this time the penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon entered the earth’s penumbra deeper, and almost touched the lower edge of the umbra when the eclipse was deep, and the northern part of the moon received less sunlight, and the degree of darkening should be greater. After midnight on May 5, around 1:30 eclipse on May 6, the upper half of the Moon should be noticeably darker to the naked eye.

However, the probability of cloudy and rainy weather in Hangzhou tonight is relatively high, and it is a bit difficult to see this penumbral lunar eclipse.