The rain is on the line again, this time it is the largest heavy rainfall this year, and this week Hangzhou will usher in a change of rain first and then sunny weather

Daily Business Daily News Last weekend, the gloom that had been holding back for a week finally dissipated. I enjoyed two consecutive days of sunshine and a gentle breeze. The highest temperature yesterday was 23.6°C, which made people sigh: “This is the breath of spring! “I thought that this kind of weather would continue, but “the sky failed to meet people’s wishes”, and the rain came online again this week.

Tomorrow will be the core period of this round of rain. According to the Municipal Meteorological Observatory, the current round of rain will start tonight, with showers or thunderstorms “leading the charge”, and the precipitation will be unevenly distributed. Tomorrow there will be moderate to heavy showers or thunderstorms, local heavy rain. It should be noted that there are strong convective weather locally during thunderstorms, mainly short-term heavy rains, with a maximum hourly rain intensity of 30-40 mm, accompanied by thunderstorms of magnitude 8-9, strong winds and strong lightning. On the day of Qingming Festival, the rainfall has weakened significantly, but due to the superposition of cold air, the temperature will drop, and the body will feel very cold.

Here, the Meteorological Department reminds citizens and friends that in the face of this round of rainy weather, it is necessary to strengthen prevention of secondary disasters such as landslides and urban waterlogging that may be caused by short-term heavy rainfall, as well as strong lightning, thunderstorms and strong winds. Negative Effects. At the same time, please make reasonable arrangements for Qingming sacrifices and other related activities, and pay attention to adding clothes to keep warm when traveling.

The good news is that after this round of heavy rainfall, there will be a rare three consecutive sunny days on the 7th to 9th, and the “weekend sunny” will reappear.

It is reported that this round of precipitation is mainly affected by the “Jianghuai Cyclone”. The combination of strong warm and humid air flow and cold air from north to south has given birth to the largest range of heavy rainfall in central and eastern my country this year, affecting about 30 provinces, autonomous regions and cities. There are regional heavy rains in the south, accompanied by strong convective weather.

In addition to rainfall, the “Jianghuai cyclone” also brought a relatively strong southerly wind to Hangzhou, and it was more persistent. It is expected that there will be strong southerly winds during the day today and tomorrow, gusts of magnitude 5 to 6 in plain areas, gusts of magnitude 7, and gusts of magnitude 6 to 7 in mountainous areas and rivers and lakes. decrease gradually.

During the Ching Ming Festival, there are many rains. The weather this week has changed drastically and the situation is complex and changeable. Please pay attention to the real-time forecast and strengthen prevention in time.