Its plumage dazzles everyone who has the opportunity to see it. We give you all the details about him.

Within the parrot family, the rainbow parrot, coconut lory or “rainbow parrot” is one of the most extravagant of its species due to its exotic, wild, striking and colorful plumage.

If you too have been interested and fascinated by its blue, red, green and yellow tones combined perfectly with its darkened beak, we offer you all the information about it below. Don’t miss them!

The rainbow parrot: a true feathered and wild wonder

It is recognized by this name for being one of the three bird species that combines the greatest number of colors. These little exotic friends have characteristics, habits and details that are worth knowing.

Habitat

The rainbow parrot is a species of bird that is distributed throughout the territories of New Guinea, Bali, New Hebrides, Tasmania, Indonesia, Timor, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia. It is usually found in rainforests, coastal scrub, and wooded areas, but the truth is that it lives in all kinds of habitats.

In addition, it forms flocks of 5 to 20 individuals and nests in holes in the trunks of trees. For this reason, in recent years and during the last three decades, a study published by the Revista Ecología Austral has reported a significant increase in urbanized areas of Australia of this specimen. Above all, in those places with average tree cover, where a greater number of nests have been located.

predators

Since the jungle is one of its main habitats, its main natural enemies or predators are the following:

Birds of prey: owls, eagles and hawks.

Snakes: pythons and boas.

Main characteristics: measurements, weight, longevity and feeding

This bird of the wild and exotic world has a length that usually remains between 25 and 30 centimeters (tail included). Its weight varies between 70 to 169 grams, and can sometimes even reach 200 grams.

Their longevity is around 15 years, although they can reach up to 25. On the other hand, as an investigation by the Australian Journal of Zoology points out, their diet is based on pollen, nectar, flowers and fruits thanks to their tongue. of brush.

However, sometimes they can also include soft seeds or insects, although they are not usually to your liking. In fact, according to the indicated study, it has been proven that by eating between 150-200 milliliters of nectar, these wild feathered friends would achieve around 30% of their protein requirement.

plumage and distinction

Regarding the plumage, it is a bit difficult to distinguish the sex of these, but experts affirm that their behavior and coloration play a fundamental role in the distinction. In addition, it is also known that of the species of the coconut lory (Trichoglossus haematodus) there are about six subspecies, which are also distinguished by their color patterns.

In general, this species has a blue head and wears a kind of necklace on the nape of a golden color, the same yellowish color as its thighs. The tail, wings, back, and body, on the other hand, are green in color, as is the belly area.

When they are still young, their bill is black, hook-shaped and very strong, but it also changes color over time as they progress towards adulthood, becoming more orange.

Its legs have four toes (two in the front and two in the back), and they have large, grayish eyes that stand out spectacularly compared to the small size of their body.

How does the rainbow parrot reproduce?

Rainbow parrots are capable of breeding at any time of the year depending on the climate, region, and food availability. However, they do not usually do so in the summer periods.

The female is the one that lays between 2 to 3 eggs, for about 22 to 25 days, and is normally in charge of incubation (although there have also been cases of males that have taken on this task).