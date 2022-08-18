Source title: The rainfall in Beijing has intensified in the afternoon, and it can reach moderate to heavy rain, which is expected to end around 20:00

Since the early morning of today (August 18), the rainfall has arrived in Beijing. The rainfall is still continuing, and the overall rainfall is gentle. It is expected that the rainfall will strengthen in the afternoon. According to the meteorological department, this round of precipitation lasted for a long time and the accumulated rainfall was large. It is expected to weaken from west to east around 20:00 today and end. Rainstorm magnitude. Remind everyone to bring rain gear when going out, stay away from areas with hidden dangers of geological disasters such as mountains and rivers, and pay attention to traffic safety. According to statistics, from 00:00 on the 18th to 10:00 on the 18th, the average rainfall in the city was 13.0 mm, with an average rainfall of 6.6 mm in the urban area, 20.0 mm in the northeast, 19.2 mm in the northwest, 10.3 mm in the southwest, and 7.2 mm in the southeast; the largest rainfall in the urban area was in Xierqi, Haidian. 13.8 mm, the city's maximum rainfall reached 42.3 mm at the Huairou Yanqi Lake Ecological Demonstration Zone Station, and the maximum hourly rainfall was 17.7 mm/hour at the Huairou Junction River (07:00 to 08:00 on the 18th). At present, due to continuous rainfall and high humidity in the lower layers, the sky is overcast in most areas and the visibility is poor. The visibility in most parts of the city is less than 2 kilometers. At the same time, affected by the rain, the temperature in the capital today has dropped significantly compared with yesterday, and the temperature rises weakly. As of 11:00, the temperature at the southern suburbs observatory was 23.5 ℃. The daytime high temperature is expected to be just 27°C today. Tomorrow, the capital will be rainy and sunny, and the blue sky and white clouds will return. Judging from the forecast of the Municipal Meteorological Observatory, the weather will return to stable in the next two days, mainly sunny to cloudy, and the temperature will rebound rapidly. When going out in the next two days, you should pay attention to sun protection and sun protection, and you should not relax in the afternoon heatstroke prevention work. According to the forecast, there will be rainy weather in Beijing this Sunday (21st), but it is still early, and the weather in summer is complex and changeable. Please pay more attention to the now-forecasting warning information and adjust the weekend travel arrangements in a timely manner. The meteorological department reminded that due to the long duration of this round of rainfall, the risk of secondary disasters such as flash floods, landslides, collapses, and debris flows in mountainous and shallow mountainous areas is relatively high.

