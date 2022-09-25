

The rainy and rainy “Aolu” in the southwest region quickly strengthened to a super typhoon level



China News Service, September 25. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 25th to the 27th, it was cloudy and rainy in the southwest. There were light to moderate rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Guizhou and other places; this year The No. 16 typhoon “Aolu” quickly strengthened from a strong tropical storm to a super typhoon last night. Under the combined influence of the cold air and “Aolu”, from 08:00 on the 25th to 08:00 on the 26th, coastal areas of Fujian and eastern Guangdong coastal,Taiwanthe coast of the island, andTaiwanThere are strong winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 to 9 in the Strait, Bashi Strait, the northern and central and eastern parts of the South China Sea, Dongsha Islands, Xisha Islands, Zhongsha Islands and Huangyan Island.

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, moderate or heavy rain occurred in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang, eastern Tibet, central and southern Sichuan, southern Chongqing, northwestern Yunnan, southern Guangxi, and eastern Hainan. Yulin and other local heavy rains (50-83 mm).

Cloudy and rainy in the Southwest

From the 25th to the 27th, it was cloudy and rainy in the southwest. There were light to moderate rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Guizhou and other places.

“Aolu” quickly strengthened to a super typhoon level

This year’s No. 16 typhoon “Olu” quickly intensified from a strong tropical storm to a super typhoon last night. Its center was located on the ocean about 350 kilometers east of Manila, Philippines at 5 o’clock in the morning today (25th). The maximum wind force nearby is above level 17 (62 m/s), and the minimum pressure in the center is 915 hPa.

It is expected that “Olu” will move westward at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour, and will make landfall on Luzon Island in the Philippines from this evening to night (58-65 m/s, level 17 or above, super strong Typhoon level), will pass through Luzon Island, and its intensity will weaken. It will enter the east-central part of the South China Sea on the morning of the 26th, gradually approaching the eastern coast of Vietnam, and its intensity will strengthen. Coastal landing (48-52 m/s, 15-16, strong typhoon or super typhoon), the intensity rapidly weakened after landing.

Affected by the cold air and “Aolu”, from 08:00 on the 25th to 08:00 on the 26th, the coastal areas of Fujian, eastern Guangdong,Taiwanthe coast of the island, andTaiwanThere are strong winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 to 9 in the Strait, Bashi Strait, the northern and central and eastern parts of the South China Sea, Dongsha Islands, Xisha Islands, Zhongsha Islands and Huangyan Island.zhongnanhaiThe wind force in the east-central sea area and the waters near Huangyan Island can reach 8-12, and the gust is 13-14. The wind force in the nearby sea area and area where the typhoon center passes is 13-17, and the gust is 17 and above.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on September 25 to 08:00 on September 26, western and eastern Tibet, southern and western Qinghai, southern Sichuan Plateau, northwestern Yunnan,TaiwanThere are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the island and other places. Among them, southeastern Tibet,TaiwanThere are local torrential rains (50-80 mm) in the northern part of the island and other places. There are 4 to 5 winds in eastern Inner Mongolia and parts of the Liaodong Peninsula.

From 08:00 on September 26 to 08:00 on September 27, some areas in northern and eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, southern Gansu, southwestern Shaanxi, northern Sichuan Plateau, southern Sichuan, central and southern Chongqing, northwestern Guizhou, and northern Yunnan have moderate To heavy rain, among them, there are heavy rains (50-80 mm) in parts of southeastern Tibet and other places. There will be northeasterly winds of magnitude 9 to 10 and gusts of magnitude 11 in the central and western waters of the South China Sea and the central and eastern waters of the South China Sea. The winds near the typhoon center will reach magnitude 13 to 15 and gusts of magnitude 16 to 17.

From 08:00 on September 27 to 08:00 on September 28, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern and eastern Tibet, southern Shaanxi, western Sichuan Plateau, southern Sichuan, Chongqing, northwestern Guizhou, northern Yunnan, Hainan Island and other places. Among them, southeastern Tibet There are heavy rains (50-80 mm) in parts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the northeastern part of Hainan Island. There will be northeasterly winds of magnitude 12 to 13 and gusts of magnitude 14 in the central and western waters of the South China Sea, and southeasterly winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the central and eastern waters of the South China Sea. Gusts of level 17 and above.

