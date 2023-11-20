The Ramones drummer takes up residence in Castiglion Fiorentino – News

It is a corner of the historic center of Castiglion Fiorentino (Arezzo), full of charm and charm, rigorously hidden in the intrigue of the ancient streets, that has bewitched Marky Ramone. The legendary drummer of the rock band the Ramones chose the center of Arezzo’s Valdichiana to buy a house in Italy.





The first meeting between the American artist and Castiglion Fiorentino dates back to 2021 when Ramone participated in the musical initiative organized by DJ Ringo on the Torre del Cassero in memory of Chiara Meoni, daughter of the unforgettable Dakar champion Fabrizio Meoni who had just passed away from cancer. On that occasion it was love at first sight, so much so that Marky Ramone, together with his wife, immediately started looking for a house.





“First he was a tourist in Castiglion Fiorentino – says the mayor Mario Agnelli – and now the American drummer has returned to Castiglion Fiorentino but in his new home”. In these two years Mark Steven Bell aka Marky Ramone and his wife have come to Castiglion Fiorentino many times and have fully experienced life on a human scale but also full of many attractions that Castiglion Fiorentino. Last April 14th Ramone duetted with Pupo in the concert that the Arezzo singer-songwriter held at the local Spino theatre. “He fell in love with the quality of life that he found here – commented the mayor – now he is on tour but will soon return to enjoy some relaxation”.



