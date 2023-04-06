In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

«The rape of Tiflet» to where?

Hassan Grody

At the outset, it must be pointed out that rape is of different types and colors, and the rape of the girl of Tiflet is only one of its dark colours. It was mentioned in Lisan al-Arab: “For usurpation is taking a thing unjustly. And he usurped it from him, and usurpation is like it, and a thing is usurped and usurped.” It is also a jurisprudential term that means taking a thing by force, and includes usurping people’s money and property, as is the case with the king who was robbing people’s ships during the era of our master Moses, as God told that in Verse 79 of Surat Al -Kahf, where His Majesty said: “As for the ship, it was for two situations working in the sea, so I wanted to defect it, and it was the same, and it is a good.

What is exciting in the case of the rape of the Tiflet girl is the uproar it caused on the level of social media. On the one hand, it seems, at least outwardly, to be a healthy issue in terms of the principle of supporting the victim, although it is only said without action, but on the other hand, It smells of interference with the independence of the judiciary, especially since a group of associations with a secular orientation entered the line, and what makes the matter more problematic is the statement made by the Minister of Justice in this regard, because if the statement of the public is based mostly on the emotion that is stirred up by Before the parties that have an interest in this, the minister’s statement should have been contrary and based on the facts highlighted in the files that were approved in issuing the ruling, instead of using terms that have a psychological and emotional load such as “the rape of the child victim who descended.” thunderbolt On our souls », with which the statement began, as stated in an article for an electronic newspaper: « The incident of rape of the child victim who revealed thunderbolt We have to ask ourselves again, all of us, as officials, as actors, and as civil society, about the necessary efforts that must be strengthened and implemented, legislatively, intellectually, educationally, and sensitizing, to protect our childhood from rape first, and secondly to be severely beaten at the hands of everyone who sought to tamper with our childhood. from all sides . We are legislatively determined in the Ministry of Justice to tighten the maximum penalties in the new draft criminal law, to protect children from rape and drug abuse and other crimes. Of the attacks that our children may be subjected to ».

I do not want it to be understood from my words that I am against supporting the child in her ordeal, but I do not like that the case be exploited to serve a specific agenda and hidden goals, because if they reject the ruling of the positive court because the ruling in their view is lenient, then let them demand the application of the rule of Islamic Sharia where stoning is a case The married woman and flogging for the unmarried woman if the matter is related to adultery only, but if the matter goes beyond rape and the threat of a weapon, then the matter goes beyond the punishment for adultery to the “haraba punishment” that applies to it according to some fatwas, verse 33 of Surat Al-Ma’idah: “ إِنَّمَا جَزَاءُ الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الأَرْضِ فَسَاداً أَنْ يُقَتَّلُوا أَوْ يُصَلَّبُوا أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُمْ مِنْ خِلافٍ أَوْ يُنْفَوْا مِنَ الأَرْضِ ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ »

However, it seems that the Minister of Justice and with him these human rights associations and “activities”, followed by a group of demagogues who issue rulings without knowledge or scrutiny, are not satisfied with either the man-made rule of judges or the rule of Sharia, which suggests that something is being managed at night as it is said, where the beginning is from Interfering with the independence of the judiciary and undermining its credibility, and this was explained by the president of the Magistrates’ Club of Morocco, who wrote that “the exit of the Minister of Justice to comment on a preliminary judicial decision issued in a case still before the appeals judiciary constitutes a “serious breach of the independence of the judiciary as a government official.” He added, “ It is forbidden for the Minister of Justice to comment on the case “according to Chapter 107 of the Constitution, and he also considered it “a blatant interference in a case before the judiciary, and an attempt to influence second-degree judges in an illegal way according to the concept of Article 109 of it,” so that the next step after that is to pull the rug from Judges and stripping them of their authority to manage some cases in which the discretionary power of the judge is relied upon.

And based on the Minister’s statement, I ask him, does he really intend to protect children from all kinds of attacks they are exposed to? And if this is the case, what is the program that he proposes to the government to provide the minimum conditions of decent living for the homeless among them and those who suffer from all forms of exclusion and marginalization in villages and deserts as an embodiment of this protection on the ground, or is his only concern is to issue laws in line with what is demanded by the guardians of “universal values ​​and rights”, foremost of which is the withdrawal of discretion from judges in determining the conditions for allowing the marriage of what is called in the custom of these guardians to minor girls, and then definitively preventing it under any excuse, in addition to preventing polygamy and decriminalizing abortion … and the elements The remainder of the list is known.

In conclusion, I say that judges are human beings and are subject to error like others, and there is no doubt that the legislator has enacted mechanisms to deal with the transgressions that may occur from them, which will not be in any case other than the demagoguery that has become installed to disrupt the law whenever it reflects the interests of a certain group, and the examples in this are endless Not counting, nor the pressure of “secular society” associations, not even the statements of the Minister of Justice, who knows before anyone else the invalidity of this kind of practices that disturb the independence of the judiciary, and therefore it is a shame for a minister who counts on justice and law to ride on this incident to serve a specific agenda that he knows Her danger to the identity and values ​​of the Moroccan people, knowing that the process of defamation that occurred to this girl and her family at the level of the country and even the world as a whole will increase her psychological and social suffering, and all this in exchange for flowery occasional words that do not fatten or sing from hunger.

