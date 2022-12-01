Source title: The rapid rise of the epidemic situation in Chongqing has been effectively curbed and the social level has been cleared to zero, and phased results have been achieved

China News Service, Chongqing, November 30 (Reporter Liu Xianglin) The Chongqing Municipal Government Information Office held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control on the 30th. Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, said that the rapid rise of the epidemic in Chongqing has been effectively contained. , The eradication of social challenges has achieved phased results, and the situation is stabilizing and improving, but the prevention and control work is still in a critical period. On November 29, Chongqing reported 7,792 new infections (excluding 41 cases transferred from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases), a decrease of 929 cases from the 28th, and 247 infections were found in the society, accounting for 3.17%. It has been below 5% for three consecutive days. Districts and counties outside the central urban area of ​​Chongqing reported a total of 1,407 new infections on November 29, of which Liangping District reported 893 new cases. The epidemic situation in Dianjiang County, Xiushan County, and Wuxi County stabilized. The number of newly reported infections was single digits, and no new infections were reported in 2 districts and counties; 96 people were found to be infected in the social area, accounting for 6.82%, and 19 districts and counties did not report social infection cases. As far as the central city of Chongqing is concerned, a total of 6,385 new infections were reported on November 29, a decrease of 1,186 cases from the 28th, and the number of reports has dropped for two consecutive days. 151 infected people were found in the central urban area, and the proportion of the social area dropped for 5 consecutive days to 2.36%. Five districts including Dadukou District, Shapingba District, Banan District, Beibei District, and Chongqing High-tech Zone have continued for more than 3 days No social infections were reported; 181 high-risk areas had no new infections for 5 consecutive days and were adjusted to low-risk areas, and 132 towns and streets and 1,594 villages (communities) achieved zero social areas. The epidemic situation in the central urban area is gradually improving. See also Mass: “The pandemic? Do everything so that it never happens again " Currently, there are a total of 90,147 COVID-19 patients and asymptomatic infections in Chongqing who are undergoing centralized isolation treatment and medical observation in municipal centralized treatment hospitals, district and county-level designated treatment hospitals, and city, district and county-level shelter hospitals, and their conditions are stable. Li Pan said that in the next step, we will continue to adhere to the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, optimize and adjust the 20 measures for epidemic prevention and control, and follow the “zoning and classification, from point to area, and gradually release” Principles, highlighting science, precision, and effectiveness, neither relaxing nor overdoing, optimizing nucleic acid detection strategies, eliminating new outbreaks in the society as soon as possible, concentrating superior forces to promote breakthroughs, and constantly improving and advancing various epidemics in a solid and orderly manner Prevention and control measures. (Finish)

