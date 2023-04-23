Home » The Rapid Support militia releases inmates from Al-Huda prison and carries out widespread looting
The Rapid Support militia releases inmates from Al-Huda prison and carries out widespread looting

Sudani Net:

General Command of the Armed Forces

The rebels attacked Al-Huda prison and released a large number of inmates.

Our forces found thousands of military uniforms of the armed forces in the Lamab camp, and we fear that the rebels will exploit them to carry out widespread looting and attempt to blame the crime on the armed forces, and our citizens should pay attention to that.

Now the insurgents are behaving in a desperate manner and they have no qualms about doing anything.

Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces

#The _ army _ is _ awake
#ending_the_rebellion
#One _ Army _ One _ People
#This _ is _ an _ army _ of _ trampling

