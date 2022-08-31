He is accused of abusing four women, between May and June last, after following them on a scooter. The 21-year-old, who often moved between Piedmont and Lombardy, is under house arrest in a grandparents’ house in Milan. The investigators, working to collect other elements against the boy, investigate to establish whether he has also acted on other occasions. The investigation, as stated in the ordinance, sees at the center “four different episodes of sexual violence, all committed between May and June” last by the young man, with precedents for mistreating his mother, who “got off an electric scooter , forced as many young girls to undergo sexual acts “. All episodes reported by the victims. The red scooter was seized together with a backpack with colors and patterns that coincide with the one worn by the man captured in the video of one of the attacks released by the Milan Police Headquarters.

