Echidnas, a hedgehog-like oviparous mammal, have few defenses against the heat in Australia, so they have developed various tricks, such as blowing bubbles with their noses to cool off, researchers at Curtin University in the oceanic country have discovered. .

In a statement, the Australian university said on Wednesday that researchers led by Dr. Christine Cooper have studied using thermal vision devices how these mammals with a kind of beak manage to lower the temperature of their bodies covered with spikes.

Australian echidnas (‘Tachyglossus aculeatus’) cannot pant like dogs, sweat or lick themselves to relieve the heat, so the Curtin researchers studied the ways in which this small animal, about 40 centimeters long and weighing about of 5 kilograms, it is cooled.

“We’re looking at a number of fascinating methods used by echidnas to adapt to heat that allow them to be active at much higher temperatures than previously thought,” said Cooper, from the School of Molecular Biology and Natural Sciences.

“Echidnas make bubbles with their noses and blow them up to moisten it. When moisture evaporates, it cools your blood, which means that the tip of your nose functions as an evaporative window,” explained the scientist.

The spines and fur that cover their body serve to retain heat, so they use the exposed parts under the abdomen and on the legs to cool down if they need it, according to the study published in the journal “Biology Letters”.

Cooper recalled that echidnas are the only mammals, along with the platypus, that lay eggs and the study may be important to understand the adaptation of early mammals.

“Understanding the thermal biology of echidnas is also important to predict how they would respond to global warming,” added the scientist, who highlighted how technology, in this case thermal vision, is useful for the study of animal physiology.

Found in Australia and parts of the islands of New Guinea and Salawati, echidnas have a kind of beak with a thin opening from which they extend a tongue about 20 centimeters long to eat insects and worms.

Females develop a temporary pouch, similar to that of kangaroos, for incubation and lactation of their young.

The name comes from a monstrous snake-like nymph in Greek mythology, Echidna, mother of important monsters such as Cerberus, the Lernaean Hydra and the Sphinx.

EFE

