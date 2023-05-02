The Ras El Mae Forest in Ifrane welcomes the first school orienteering champion

Couple Mohammed Drihem.



Saturday April 29, 2023; the cedar forest of Ras El Mae, belonging to the Territorial Collectivity of Bensmin in the province of Ifrane, was at the rendezvous with the organization of the First national school championship of orienteering which was very successful by the Royal Moroccan Federation of School Sports .

This first edition of the National School Orienteering Championship was marked by the participation of 10 regional education and training academies in the presence of the Central Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education at the Ministry of supervision, of the Provincial Director of the latter in Ifrane who presided over the ceremony of awarding prizes and medals to the winning teams in the presence in particular of several teaching staff from the EPS and members of the FRMSS.

On the technical level of this orienteering race organized in the middle of the Cedar forest over a distance of 10 km with 10 beacons to find, the first rank among the Ladies was occupied by the AREF team of the Fez Meknes Region who traveled this distance in 00:36:44:00 with 10 beacons found followed by the AREF team from Rabat-Salé-Kenitra ranked second with a time of 00:41:47:00 and 10 beacons discovered and of the AREF team of Layoune-Sakia Elhamra in third position with a time of 00:45:44:00 and 10 beacons found.

Head of the Men, the first place went to the AREF team from Cadablanca-Settat who achieved a time of 00:23:52:00 followed by the AREF team from Draa-Tafilalet with a time of 00:23:53:00 and 10 beacons found and by the AREF team of Layoune-Sakia Elhamra ranked 3rd with a time of 00:29:31:00.

It should be noted that Orienteering is an outdoor sport which is practiced with a map or specific document with codified standards and a Compass, and an appropriate management system (electronic chronometer, electronic chip on the finger) for these races which take place practice in forests or in the city by day or night or both at the same time. The traditional form is an all-terrain running race, but other forms of orienteering have emerged over the years, notably mountain biking and skiing, snowshoeing, horseback riding, teamwork, using transmission equipment or even diving. A person practicing this activity is called a counsellor. This sport is a free activity and is only managed for competitions awarding official titles by the International Orienteering Federation.