It is possible that, for the staunch defenders of the rigidity of the constitutional norm, the determination of President Petro to suspend the delegation that the executive had made in the CREG, the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission and in similar entities of the Superservicios in other areas of public services, is absolutely valid.

But for those who defend the vaunted rule of law, which guarantees respect not only for the Magna Carta but also for its interpretations, the fact that President Petro insists on declaring once again that he thinks like Louis 14, the absolutist French king, and repeats that “I am the state”, it may say that I am opening a gap so that a dictatorship can slip through.

However, if one thinks that the rates for public services have been set by commissions that, analyzing all the factors of production, spending and investment, intervene in the determination of the rates and they presumably end up being a tool for the companies that provide the service do not throw losses and can continue investing, the attitude of President Petro to snatch this function from the regulatory commissions can be seen as a redemptive measure to put a political and effective stop to the abusive regime of forcing users to pay for the benefit of those who provide the service.

But at the same time, it can also be interpreted as a populist measure that seeks the applause of the public, sacrificing the future of the provision of energy, drinking water, and gas. Maybe I have a little bit of all this. That indeed Petro has dictatorial airs in the style of Lenin, his intellectual and ideological teacher. But it is also that the almost mafia style of setting rates only between producers, without asking the users, has come to an end, and in this case it is a daring and historic measure that someone should have taken to stop the abuse.

However, there are those who believe that everything has its golden mean and that it is neither so populist nor so anti-mafioso but that it ultimately works for everyone if it is applied with a patriotic sense and not with an anti-business desire.

