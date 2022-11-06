Home News The ratio of online registration for the national entrance examination to the end of qualification review is about 70:1_Guangming.com
China News Service, November 6th. According to the website of the National Civil Service Bureau, the online registration and qualification review of civil servants recruited for the 2023 annual examination by the central organs and their directly affiliated institutions will be held at 18:00 on November 3, 2022 and at 18:00 on November 5, 2022 respectively. At the end of 2000, a total of 2.5977 million people passed the qualification examination of the employer, and the ratio of the number of people who passed the qualification examination to the number of hiring plans was about 70:1.

The National Civil Service Bureau solemnly reminds that candidates must go through registration confirmation before they can take the exam. Candidates who have passed the qualification examination can log in to the “Central Organs and their Directly Affiliated Institutions 2023 Recruitment of Civil Servants Examination Special Website” from November 10 to November 15 for registration confirmation and payment, and then print the admission ticket and participate in the examination according to the specified time. take an exam.

