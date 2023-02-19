When Shonna Graham, a buxom 31-year-old Glasgow-based housewife, saw her husband’s photos on television, she nearly fell out of bed laughing. That at least was what she told the Mail on LineScottish newspaper that completes the information with images of Mrs. Graham’s oronda humanity.

Because Adam Graham, also 31, a giant with a shaved head, the physique of a port docker and a tattoo on his face in the style of Mike Tyson, went with the air of Dolly Parton with blonde hair blowing in the wind, clad in tight-fitting pink lycra pants and protecting himself from the street rain with an umbrella that could well have come from the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada factory. A tarantula on a wedding cake would have been more discreet than Adam Graham in the images he broadcast on local television.

To make matters worse, Adam had adopted an exotic lady’s name; she said it was now called Graham Island, and had changed her sex in her legal documentation. Although she kept the gonads and other male parts; physical condition, by the way, that allowed him to become a sexual predator: he had raped two women; and also Shonna whom he, in addition, prior to this trance, he attacked with a knife in hand.

Thanks, however, to a recent law passed by the Scottish Parliament, Adam/Isla was then “a criminal” who had ended up in Cornton Vale, the local women’s prison, where any of the inmates was left at the mercy of that prison. strange cellmate.

Shonna Graham, for her part, now at least knew where to get the divorce papers for him to sign, since she had stopped hearing from her husband, until Adam’s sexual misdeeds brought him to light and exposed him in public. the local media.

This extravagant affair cost Scotland’s Chief Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who had been at the head of the Scottish government for eight and a half years and was considered one of the most brilliant political figures in the United Kingdom. Mrs. Sturgeon fell, among other reasons, a victim of the Gender Recognition Reform Law approved by her Government, which reduced the legal age to change gender to 16 years; and for the transfer of a rapist who now claims to be a woman to a female prison. The notorious case of that Graham Island.

Twenty-four hours after Mrs. Sturgeon’s resignation, the Spanish Parliament has approved in Madrid a similar regulation called there Law for the Real and Effective Equality of Trans Persons or ley trans, which allows minors to change their sex from the age of 12 without clinical follow-up or judicial ratification. By the way, in Spain there are also cases like that of Adam Graham; that is to say, rapists of women who claim to have changed their sex to end up in a place of female imprisonment.

More than one political analyst wonders if the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, cannot suffer the same fate as Nicola Sturgeon due to the ley trans. In any case, Scotland’s chief minister can be considered the first political victim of the “woke” mentality, a term difficult to define in our language, which is wreaking havoc in Europe and the United States. In 2017, the Oxford dictionary added this meaning, defining it as: “Being aware of social and political issues, especially racism”, but things are not that simple.

That is a positive explanation in principle but it depends on who you ask, because for others it can be an insult; Well, one could be talking about a liberal in matters of racial and social justice in an irrational and extreme way. There we find ourselves with the plague of inclusive language, the historical presenteeism that ends with statues of relevant figures from the past and a sick fundamentalism that even questions why we have to start the game of chess with the white pieces.

In Colombia, for now, this evil has only made its appearance in almost marginal manifestations, such as inclusive language, which some insist on importing like mimetic parrots. But you have to be very attentive to what can come through the recently created Ministry of Equality. A dangerous and useless bureaucratic white elephant, a copy of its inspiring Spanish counterpart precisely of the above mentioned ley trans, and a crazy legal regulation that has ended up lowering the sentences and even releasing hundreds of rapists from jail in Spain.

The first thing that Gustavo Petro did as a brand new presidential candidate on his visit to Madrid was to meet with Pablo Iglesias, a neo-Leninist then Vice President of the Government there, and whose wife is today, precisely, Minister of Equality. Ominous mirror in which to look at yourself, Mrs. Francia.