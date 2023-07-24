Home » “The re-election is going without a doubt, that hidden article is a joke”: Jorge Villacorta
News

“The re-election is going without a doubt, that hidden article is a joke”: Jorge Villacorta

by admin
“The re-election is going without a doubt, that hidden article is a joke”: Jorge Villacorta

This Monday in the Encuentro interview with Julio Villagrán, the politician Jorge Villacorta, assured that the country is entering an electoral process that will demand that people vote reflexively and not emotionally, since it will be this vote that defines people’s lives.

In this sense, he pointed out that in the current administration there are priorities such as the subject of the image, and all for the benefit of the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele. In addition, he assured that without a doubt the re-election will take place, but stressed that this is unconstitutional.

“There is no doubt that re-election is unconstitutional, it is a crime according to the Constitution if interest is insinuated, they have come up with the other solution… Re-election is going without a doubt, that hidden article is a joke”Villacorta said.

Regarding the situation of the political parties, he pointed out that the leadership of these institutes became social and political classes, and that “the vice of the party-ocracy” has led them to the situation they are currently experiencing, since people got tired of their ideologies and expected results, despite this, he considered that both ARENA and the FMLN will continue to be alive.

“For a political party to disappear has to do with the legislative issue, it must have at least 1 deputy or 50,000 votes, I have no doubt that ARENA and FMLN are going to get at least the requirement, we are not going to attend any funeral”he expressed.

Regarding the issue of pensions and their reforms, Villacorta stated that they do not seek to benefit pensioners, but rather the needs of State resources, which are resolved by taking funds from workers to cover debts.

See also  Tesla: Dynamic start to July

“Not paying interest for the pension system is saving between $500 and $800 million dollars a year, with that you can continue playing, the current government does not have access to international capital markets… It has fewer and fewer sources from which to obtain loan resources,” revealed Villacorta.

You may also like

Pilot Project of Complete Community Construction Launched in...

Zacke and ambulance collide

42-year-old man dies after being run over on...

Romanian Criminal Organization Returns to Puerto Rico, Committing...

Several federal states want transparency with the new...

Human remains found inside suitcases in the United...

Hitmen murder a couple inside their home in...

Qibin District Holds Scheduling Meeting for Development of...

Flourishing Prussian table culture

Burning chapel in the Municipality of Manta in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy