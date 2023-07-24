“The re-election is going without a doubt, that hidden article is a joke”: Jorge Villacorta

This Monday in the Encuentro interview with Julio Villagrán, the politician Jorge Villacorta, assured that the country is entering an electoral process that will demand that people vote reflexively and not emotionally, since it will be this vote that defines people’s lives.

In this sense, he pointed out that in the current administration there are priorities such as the subject of the image, and all for the benefit of the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele. In addition, he assured that without a doubt the re-election will take place, but stressed that this is unconstitutional.

“There is no doubt that re-election is unconstitutional, it is a crime according to the Constitution if interest is insinuated, they have come up with the other solution… Re-election is going without a doubt, that hidden article is a joke”Villacorta said.

Regarding the situation of the political parties, he pointed out that the leadership of these institutes became social and political classes, and that “the vice of the party-ocracy” has led them to the situation they are currently experiencing, since people got tired of their ideologies and expected results, despite this, he considered that both ARENA and the FMLN will continue to be alive.

“For a political party to disappear has to do with the legislative issue, it must have at least 1 deputy or 50,000 votes, I have no doubt that ARENA and FMLN are going to get at least the requirement, we are not going to attend any funeral”he expressed.

Regarding the issue of pensions and their reforms, Villacorta stated that they do not seek to benefit pensioners, but rather the needs of State resources, which are resolved by taking funds from workers to cover debts.

“Not paying interest for the pension system is saving between $500 and $800 million dollars a year, with that you can continue playing, the current government does not have access to international capital markets… It has fewer and fewer sources from which to obtain loan resources,” revealed Villacorta.

