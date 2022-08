Luoxing Dun islet in Lake Poyang, China‘s largest freshwater basin, is usually surrounded by water. But this summer the small island, which is home to ancient temples, has completely re-emerged due to the drought that has affected much of the country. Low rainfall and heat waves have reduced the capacity of lakes and rivers, causing damage to agriculture, particularly rice and soybean crops. Poyang Lake is located in Jiangxi Province in southeast China.