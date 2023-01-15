This Saturday, January 14, thousands of Colombians are in front of their televisions, very anxious to know the final result of Miss Universe 2023. Unfortunately for many, María Fernanda Aristizábal, the representative of Colombia, was eliminated after the round of the first 16 semifinalistswhich caused dozens of reactions on social networks.

During the gala that is taking place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, United States, they mentioned the first 16 semifinalists of the contest: Puerto Rico, Haiti, Australia, Dominican Republic, Laos, South Africa, Portugal, Canada, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago; Curaçao, India, Venezuela, Spain, the United States and Colombia.

Subsequently, the candidates they had the opportunity to parade in bathing suits and evening gowns. In the first parade, María Fernanda wore the flag that represented her social cause for the care of water, which had the insignia “SOS Water”. Afterwards, she took to the catwalk in a spectacular emerald-colored dress, with precious stones, which highlighted her slender figure and left the spectators with their mouths open.

Despite the fact that she was one of the public’s favorites and was considered one of the most beautiful, María Fernanda failed to advance to the next round of the five finalists. Faced with this, thousands of users on social networks were dissatisfied, sad and pointed out that it had been an injustice to the Colombian.

“Mafe did not lose Miss Uiverse, Miss Universe lost her”; “Mafe, you didn’t win, but you are the queen of Colombia and the queen of all hearts. What a wonderful and beautiful woman. You are the best of pride!”; “Mafe deserved that Crown too much and as always, they robbed us,” were some of the comments.