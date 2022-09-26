“The resistance begins today. Good morning to all », is the greeting of Francesca Michelin on Twitter. For many people from the world of entertainment and culture, the resistence it is the only solution to be adopted against the overwhelming victory of the right in the political elections. THE social they have become the means in which to make one’s voice heard. Roberto Saviano publishes on a black background, in large letters, the word “RESIST”. This is his response to the FdI voters who “invite” him to leave the country. “They are already drawing up a first black list of enemies of the homeland, in the face of those who said that Fascism is something else».

resistance begins today. good morning to all — Francesca Michielin (@francescacheeks) September 26, 2022

I read #Saviano in trend because the voters of Meloni “invite” me to leave the country. These are warnings. This is Italy that awaits us. They are already drawing up a first black list of enemies of the homeland, in spite of those who said that Fascism is something else. pic.twitter.com/iiSKxeEqaq – Roberto Saviano (@robertosaviano) September 26, 2022

A bitter awakening also for Damien Davidfrontman day Moonlightwho on his Instagram stories publishes the first page of At the Republic accompanied by the phrase “Today is a sad day for my country”. Consideration reinforced by sharing the article of the CNN, who portrays Giorgia Meloni as Italy’s far-right prime minister since Mussolini. Even the activist Giorgia Soleri he expressed his disappointment on social media: «What a painful awakening. More than any chronic disease ».



«#NOT IN MY NAME»Then publishes on Instagram, the creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele. “Not even in mine” is the comment of the actor Alessandro Roia. And among the actors, there are many voices raised to express their dissent against a government led by Giorgia Meloni. “An hour back in October, a century back from today»He writes Kasia Smutniak. A pouting face in black and white for Vanessa Incontrada, who under his post comments “Face it from Monday”. Clean and incisive Filippo Timiwho in the stories of Instagram clearly confesses “I did not vote for you”.

There are those who, on the other hand, have decided to opt forirony e snatch a bitter laugh. “Oh well, wake me up when September ends, but 2027 though,” he tweets Michela Giraudwhile following the exit polls of the Mentana marathon live. Sabrina Ferilli makes a joke about the trains that will be from today in time, associating the commonplace on fascism with the majority led by Meloni. “Undecided whether to make the change of season or the change of nation,” he writes Luciana Litizzetto are Instagram. Ficarra and Picone respond directly to Salvini, reminding him that his party does not reach 10%, while the comic actress, Deborah Villadecides to make a video in which with bitter irony he reproduces what are the positions of FdI on issues such as immigration, abortion and civil rights.

There were, however, also deeper observations. “Democracy is like that. Good work to those who now have to lead the country in such a dramatic moment », he writes on Twitter Alessandro Gassmann. “We are exactly what we deserve,” he echoes on Instagram Eros Ramazzotti. Social where the writer and activist, Carlotta Vagnoli, he lets himself go to a long reflection under the post that reads «One morning I woke up», with a clear reference to the partisan “Bella ciao”. “I woke up with the knowledge that there is a huge void on the left and that those who lose out are the categories that have always been suffocated and silenced. I hope that a fervent cultural movement will be born from this blow – he continues -. I hope the glamorous facade of activism get your hands a little dirty e than the left one who handed us over to this new country make some necessary reflections».

Democracy is like that. Good work to those who will now have to lead the country in such a dramatic moment. — Alessandro Gassmann (@GassmanGassmann) September 26, 2022

Even the singer of Lo Stato Sociale, Lodo Guenzi, he was harsh in his comment on the results of the political elections. “The truth is that this is the worst left in postwar history. Inside parliament and outside as well. We are all in it – he adds – the whole left of this country is totally detached from the problems of the weaker social classes».