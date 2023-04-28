The reader asks: does the drive to work count as working time?

I live in Keila, but my workplace is in Tallinn. Is driving to work also work time?

Before concluding an employment contract, the employee and the employer discuss the working conditions. The place of employment is also an important condition of the employment contract. If the place of work has not been agreed upon, the employee must perform his duties at the employer’s place of business, which is most closely related to the employment relationship.

It is assumed that the location of the work will be agreed with the accuracy of the local government unit, but the accuracy of the address can also be agreed upon. For example, if it has been agreed that the place of employment is Tallinn, the employer is obliged to provide the employee with work in Tallinn under the agreed conditions. In turn, the employee has agreed to go to work in Tallinn. The legislation in force in Estonia does not oblige the employer to pay for the employee’s travel from home to work and home from work. Therefore, before starting work, the employee should consider whether the job is suitable for him under the offered conditions. For example, if an employee lives in Keila, but the proposed place of work is in Tallinn, the employee considers whether going to work in Tallinn is economically reasonable for him, considering the salary he receives and the money spent on travel. If the Republic of Estonia has been agreed upon as the place of work, the employee must be ready to move to any point in Estonia and take into account the fact that the employer does not have to reimburse the travel from home to work and home from work.

At the same time, it is also possible that driving to work can be part of working time. If the work starts in Narva and then moves to Tallinn, the driving time is considered working time. Therefore, if you first go to the office/warehouse in Narva, work is done there, for example, goods are loaded, then the further trip to Tallinn is during working hours. In this case, the time spent driving is counted as working time.

It is important to know what is the agreement in the employment contract about the location of work, how the work is regulated, whether a work car is driven to the site, whether work activities are performed before driving to the site, etc. Only then is it possible to decide whether the time spent driving is part of working time or not.

Vladimir Logachev

the leading consulting lawyer of the Labor Inspectorate