It often happens that Italians turn out to be wiser, or at least more concrete, than much political and journalistic debate. The problem concerns the parties, often displaced by a public opinion that moves freely without ideological constraints, but also the media, easy to passion for issues that in practice are more than secondary. The results of the revelation carried out by Noto Sondaggi for Il Sole 24 Ore can be useful to both.

The rise in prices

Bills and inflation monopolize the concerns of Italians, and this is obvious. And they lead them to hope, or perhaps better to ascertain, that a decisive continuity between the old and the new government will bring about an economic policy focused on emergency aid for families and businesses, considered in fact an obligatory way to avoid seeing their condition drastically worsen. and the country. And this, after a rapid but full of heated frontal electoral campaigns that rewarded the only opposition party in government Draghiit is already less obvious.

But the survey does more, and asks respondents to match their priorities in economic measures with the hope / belief that they are actually being pushed forward by the government. Melons. And it is precisely from here that the most interesting indications come.

The first urgency

Support for families and businesses to tackle the skyrocketing prices ofenergy they are unanimously considered the first urgency, but they are also the subject of a majority belief that the government will carry them out. The electoral controversies have been unleashed on the “agendas” to be kept or thrown away, but the real agenda of the Italians does not change. And, many are convinced, not even that of the government, at least as regards the urgency to cushion the blows of inflation.

The confirmation of this rather disenchanted pragmatism comes if the priority table is turned over to look at what’s in the last places. The reaction is dull towards the reforms of the legal system, from presidentialism to differentiated autonomy. But down there, first of all, one encounters the raising of the roof for the use of cash. The theme dominated the scene last week, and as often happens it did so with an intensity inversely proportional to its actual practical relevance.