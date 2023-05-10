The Real and City summit ends in a draw and a decisive victory in the “Etihad Stadium”

Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor The summit of Real Madrid, Spain, and Manchester City, England, ended in a positive draw 1-1, today, Tuesday, in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, in “Santiago Bernabeu”, to postpone the decision to the return match at the “Al-Ittihad” stadium, next Wednesday.

And in the first half of the revenge confrontation for City, the Spanish host started scoring with a wonderful shot by the Brazilian Vinicius Junior from outside the area contrary to the course of the game (36), before the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne responded with a wonderful goal from a distance also when the owner of the land was the best party (67). .

City hopes that this tie will be the key to his revenge against Real, who prevented him from qualifying for the final of last season, after he made up for losing the first leg against the English team 3-4 in Manchester, then trailing back 0-1 at home and returned thanks to the double of Brazilian Rodrigo in the fatal time, then with a penalty kick. In overtime, a penalty kick (3-1) led him to the final, and then to win the fourteenth title.

Everyone waited for the Norwegian Erling Haaland to be the greatest threat to Real, but the latter knew how to stop him completely to be the absent present in the meeting, which would make him motivated to make up for the return next Wednesday in order to maintain his team’s hope for his first title in the competition.

City, which has not lost in 21 consecutive matches in various competitions, is equal to the number of its neighbor and rival Manchester United, the only English team crowned with the treble of the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup in the 1998-1999 season.

And if he wins three times in the last four matches, City will secure the domestic league title for the third time in a row and the fifth in six seasons, as he is ahead of Arsenal by a point and played one less match.

At the start of a historic meeting with Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, who equaled Scottish Alex Ferguson’s record as the most matches coach in the Champions League (190), Real suffered from the high pressure imposed by City and had difficulty getting the ball out of his area.

And the host’s net almost hit since the 9th minute with a shot from the outskirts of the area at De Bruyne, but his compatriot, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, was on time to save the situation, then the scene was repeated in the 14th minute after a faraway attempt also from Spain’s Rodri.

After two weak attempts by Halland in the hands of Courtois, Benzema almost snatched the lead for Real, contrary to the course of the game, but Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson intervened and blocked him (18).

Despite his control, which amounted to 72 percent, City was unable to penetrate the royal club’s defense, which gradually entered the atmosphere until Vinicius Junior succeeded in detonating joy in the “Santiago Bernabeu” stands with a wonderful shot from outside the area to the right of Ederson after an incursion and a pass from Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga (36). .

Real Madrid almost opened the second half by consolidating its lead after a wonderful team game, but Benzema’s shot went over the crossbar after it turned from John Stones (50), then De Bruyne responded with a shot from a difficult angle after a pass from Bernardo Siliva, but Courtois excelled in defending his own goal, except that The referee was originally raising the offside flag (52).

After that, Real imposed his preference and threatened Ederson’s goal on more than one occasion, whether it was through Vinicius or Rodrigo and the Uruguayan Federico Valverde, but without success, with his demand twice for two penalties for touching Stones, but without getting what he wanted.

Real paid the price for not translating his advantage by receiving the equalizer from De Bruyne’s wonderful shot from outside the area after a pass from German Ilkay Gundogan (67).

Benzema was close to returning Real to the front with a header, but Ederson was on the lookout for him (79), then he repeated the matter in the face of a wonderful long shot by French substitute Aurelien Chouamini in the fatal time (90).