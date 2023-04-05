Aria di Pasqua and Francesco speaks in his own way of the “challenge of Easter” which is proposed to all by the Crucifix, a source of hope and which can fuel new paths of peace. In the general audience of Holy Week, he launched a first message to this effect to the Arabic-speaking pilgrims present in St. Peter’s Square: “As the feast of Easter approaches, let us carry in our minds and hearts the sufferings of the sick, the poor and the marginalized, remembering also the innocent victims of wars, so that Christ, with his Resurrection, grants peace, consolation and blessings to all”. But it is in the final greetings of the hearing that he summarizes his concerns and indicates specific objectives to help overcome the atmosphere of war that has been enveloping the life of the world like a mist for more than a year now.

A prayer for battered Ukraine

“In this Holy Week of Christ’s passion, as I commemorate his unjust death, I remember in a special way all the victims of war crimes and, as I invite you to pray for them, we raise a plea to God so that everyone’s hearts may be converted. And looking at Mary, Our Lady, in front of the Cross, my thoughts go to the mothers: to the mothers of the Ukrainian and Russian soldiers who died in the war. They are mothers of dead children. Let us pray for these mothers”. With a precise objective: not to forget the Ukraine which contains the center of the vast world conflict that risks precipitating: “And let us not forget to pray for the tormented Ukraine”. This expression has almost become an interlayer of Francis, but it indicates his concern for what is at stake in Ukraine for world peace.

Pope’s appeal

So much so that Pope Bergoglio completes his eagerness to invite peace with a special appeal: “Tomorrow we celebrate the World Day of Sport for Peace and Development, called by the United Nations. I hope that it will contribute to intensifying intentions of solidarity and attitudes of friendship and fraternal sharing”. However, it is in the catechesis, dedicated to meditating on the meaning of the Passion of Jesus, that Francis tries to shake consciences for a change of pace in life almost a prisoner of sadness, difficulties and appearances. And above all it is an invitation to the hope that is needed more than ever in order not to be buried by the frustrations and indifference that seem to have the upper hand today. As happened to Jesus’ disciples after his burial, the pope says, “there are gathering gloomy thoughts and feelings of frustration: why so much indifference towards God? This is curious: why so much indifference towards God? Why so much evil in the world? But look, what is evil in the world! Why do inequalities continue to grow and the longed for peace does not come? Why are we so attached to war, to hurting each other? And in everyone’s heart, how many vanished expectations, how many disappointments!

The role of hope

And again, that feeling that the past times were better and that in the world, perhaps even in the Church, things are not going as they used to be… In short, even today hope sometimes seems sealed under the stone of distrust. And I invite each of you to think about this: where is your hope? Do you have a living hope or have you sealed it there, or do you have it in the drawer as a memory? But does your hope push you to walk or is it a romantic memory as if it were a thing that doesn’t exist? Where is your hope today? Without hope you cannot live. We think: where is my hope? Today, let’s look at the tree of the cross so that hope may sprout in us: to be healed of sadness – but, how many sad people… When I could go to the streets, I can’t now because they won’t let me, but when I could go the streets in the other Diocese, he liked to look at people’s eyes. How many sad looks! Sad people, people who talked to themselves, people who walked only with their mobile phones, but without peace, without hope”. Thinking of Jesus who is stripped, stripped naked to be crucified suggests to the pope a merciless reflection on the present time sick of appearances.

Merciless reflection

“We, in fact, find it hard to get naked, to tell the truth: we always try to cover up the truth because we don’t like it; we dress ourselves with exteriority that we seek out and take care of, with masks to disguise ourselves and show us better than we are. It’s a bit of a make-up habit: inner make-up, looking better than others… We think the important thing is to flaunt, appear, so that others say well about us. And we decorate ourselves with appearances, we decorate ourselves with appearances, with superfluous things; but in this way we do not find peace. Then the make-up goes away and you look in the mirror with the ugly face you have, but true, the one that God loves, not the “make-up” one. And Jesus stripped of everything reminds us that hope is reborn with making the truth about us – telling the truth to himself – with letting go of duplicity, with freeing us from peaceful coexistence with our falsehoods. Sometimes, we are so used to telling ourselves falsehoods that we live with falsehoods as if they were truths and we end up poisoned by our falsehoods. This is needed: to go back to the heart, to the essentials, to a simple life, stripped of so many useless things, which are substitutes for hope.

The value of sobriety

Today, when everything is complex and we risk losing the thread, we need simplicity, to rediscover the value of sobriety, the value of renunciation, to clean up what pollutes the heart and makes us sad. Each of us can think of a useless thing that he can get rid of to find himself. Just think, how many useless things”. Instead, he urges to heal from the many wounds that distress the soul and that out of shame hide from the sight of others. “Think – Francis exemplifies – of how many young people cannot tolerate their wounds and seek a way of salvation in suicide: today, in our cities, many, many young people who see no way out, who have no hope and prefer to go further with the drugs, with forgetfulness … poor things. Think about these. And you, what is your drug, to cover the wounds? Our wounds can become sources of hope when, instead of feeling sorry for ourselves or hiding them, we wipe away the tears of others; when, instead of harboring resentment for what is taken from us, we take care of what others lack; when, instead of brooding in ourselves, we bend over to those who suffer; when, instead of thirsting for love for us, we quench those who need us”. This is the real challenge of today which, if won, helps peace.