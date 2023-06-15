Home » The real estate crisis is already clearly visible at these points
by admin
Some statistical data show just how much pressure the German real estate market has come under in recent months. For example, incoming orders in residential construction are falling significantly. He has been doing this since April 2022 and has therefore been in the double-digit range for more than twelve months.

For the first quarter of 2023, the Federal Statistical Office even reported a decline of 36 percent. It is not just the private home builders who are responsible for the massive decline. Large corporations are also affected. Europe’s largest residential construction group, Vonovia, has already sold properties worth a good one billion euros in recent months.

The company felt compelled to take this step to cushion its losses. How sharp the step is becomes clear from the fact that the new construction business for 2023 was completely stopped. Other commercial real estate owners face similar problems and are likely to respond in the same way.

The number of housing permits falls back to the level of 2018

The first clear signs of slowing down can therefore no longer be overlooked on the real estate market. The prices for residential complexes in the big cities have already fallen by 25 to 30 percent. While the square meter price for an apartment building in Berlin was still an average of 3,000 to 3,500 euros in 2021, it is currently only 2,000 to 2,500 euros. This is reported by Jürgen Michael Schick, President of the German Real Estate Association (IVD), who himself brokers residential and commercial buildings nationwide.

The number of newly approved apartments and houses has also fallen sharply. It includes both apartments in existing houses that need to be renovated and new construction projects. Their number fell to 354,400 apartments in 2022, which corresponds to a decrease of 26,300 apartments or 6.9 percent compared to 2021. That was the lowest level since 2018.

The crisis can now also be seen in the prices of real estate companies listed on the stock exchange. A real crash is imminent in some places. While the price of the German market leader Vonovia “only” fell by 23 percent, the shares of the Luxembourg-listed company Aroundtown even lost 53 percent of their value.

