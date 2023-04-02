A satire on the sketch comedy channel Kick Service

In 2033, as a material for the low birth rate

“I gave birth to twins in Cheonan and became a man of national merit”

Netizen “Video that couldn’t help but laugh”

“Korea is a society of mass suicide”

This is what former World Monetary Fund (IMF) President Christine Ricardo said while looking at Korea’s birth rate.

Korea recorded a total fertility rate of 0.78 last year, the lowest among member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The fertility rate of Korea, which renews its own record every year, was highlighted in many countries around the world.

As such, the issue of low birth rates is a major concern in Korean society. The YouTube channel Kick Service has recently become a hot topic by uploading a video called ‘What if there are no children anyway’. Kick Service mainly produces sketch comedy content set in the future 10 years from now.

The video begins with a picture of a kindergarten in 2033, where it is difficult to find children. If you look at the graduation frame, you can see that the number of children gradually decreases as the years go by.

Jin-ha, a friend who visited Jin-ho, who runs a kindergarten, told him, “So I’m going to close the kindergarten and set up a senior citizen center soon.”

Then, in the scene of moving by car, Jinho asked Jinha’s opinion, saying, “What are you doing this Saturday? Do you want to go to Busan? My older brother, father-in-law, and younger brother’s grandson are having a birthday party.”

In response, Jinha replied, “I think I heard the word for first birthday party in five years.

Because few children are born, it is difficult to find first birthday parties, and if you have two children, you become a person of national merit and appear on TV.

While they were talking, the navigation system informed them to be careful with the area named after a specific child, saying it was not a ‘Children’s Protection Area’ but a ‘Gimriel Children’s Protection Area’.

Arriving at their destination, they passed by a playground and accidentally found a child. In response, Jinho said, “Wow, I’m seeing Riel for the first time in real life,” and she showed surprise as if she had seen a celebrity.

However, when the balloon the child was playing with accidentally rolled over to Jin-ho and tried to hand it to him, the child burst into tears. In the end, he was identified as a suspect for making the child cry and was arrested. This news is reported through the news and the video ends.

This video is a comedy video made by imagining our society 10 years from now. It was an exaggerated directing that made people laugh, but also pointed out the seriousness of the low birthrate problem in Korean society.

One netizen left a comment saying, “I can neither laugh nor cry. I think it will become a reality soon.”

