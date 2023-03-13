Faced with the uprooting of political prisoners and the stripping of their citizenship by the Nicaraguan dictatorship, many governments offer refuge and citizenship to victims who, however, do not have the means to survive outside their homeland. With an apparent show of great solidarity and propaganda, democratic leaders and governments limit themselves to addressing the negative effects of these and other crimes committed by the dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia, but do not address the central problem that is the existence of dictatorships, a problem that demands the recovery of democracy as the only genuine real help.

The uprooting and stripping of their nationality while they are kept imprisoned, tortured and while others are criminally sentenced is “State terrorism”, a practice through which the Nicaraguan dictatorship exercises power indefinitely and which seeks to keep Daniel Ortega unpunished, Rosario Murillo and the transnational organized crime group that is part of his dictatorship. This is the common and uniform methodology of 21st century socialism, or dictatorships of castraquistavism that, under the leadership of Cuba, oppress and threaten the nations of the Americas.

The international community, political and civic leaders, governments, states and organizations appear to have become accustomed to and unaffected by reports of the existence of; political prisoners and exiles, forced and manipulated migrations, prevaricated judicial processes that are nothing more than lynchings, denunciations and evidence of torture and other atrocious crimes perpetrated by dictatorships in Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua. To date, there are 1,076 certified political prisoners in Cuba, almost 300 in Venezuela, more than 230 in Bolivia, and more than 50 – excluding the 222 recently uprooted – in Nicaragua.

For dictatorships, along with the fear they instill to continue exercising power, political prisoners are social capital and bargaining chips that are used and exchanged in order to obtain internal benefits or receive international concessions. There is no dictatorship without political prisoners and there are no prisoners who are not or have not been physically or psychologically tortured. Political prisoners, as liquidity assets of dictatorships, are truly victims of kidnapping and the improvement or change in their condition is the result of negotiations with organized crime.

This is why the dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua have created and managed a system of “revolving doors” that has been described by the Venezuelan Penal Forum as “a situation in which while some political prisoners are released at the same Some time, or shortly after, others are imprisoned so the number of political prisoners remains constant».

To uproot means “the act or effect of expelling someone from a territory.” It is defined as that “punishment consisting of banishing someone from a certain territory or place so that the punished person lives, either permanently or temporarily, outside of it.” Article 7.1(d) of the Rome Statute identifies uprooting as a “crime against humanity”. To banish a person is “to deport someone, usually to a foreign country, and confine that person there, due to political reasons or punishment.” It is a forced and violent act.

Uprooting, deporting, or exiling someone is a crime against humanity that causes extraordinary suffering to the victims of such punishment because it forces that person to leave their home, land, family, property, employment, way of life, relationships, and environment. The emotional damage it inflicts is irreparable, the political damage is immediate, and the economic punishment is extraordinary due to the loss of the victim’s possessions in his natural place of life, however large or small, and the fact that he will face conditions of defenseless in the place where he must survive.

The change from being a political prisoner to being uprooted or exiled can be seen as a relative improvement, but not as being free. Freedom is “the natural empowerment that a human being has to act, speak or think as one wants without obstacles or restrictions, or not to act, for which everyone is responsible and accountable”. In a democracy, freedom is “the right of superior value that ensures the self-determination of the people.” That is why someone who has been deported or exiled is not free.

To help those who; have been uprooted, stripped of their nationality and continue to be persecuted, having an ID card or helping them have travel documents, or having a place where they can stay, perhaps even granting them the nationality of another country, are political acts -important and urgent – that address the symptoms and alleviate the violation of human rights, but are not the solution either for the victims, or for the society from which these victims are forcibly uprooted.

True help and genuine effective compliance with international obligations is to address the cause and not just the symptoms. The cause is the dictatorships of transnational organized crime, established as narco-states that, under the leadership of Cuba, control and impose their practice of state terrorism in Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua. Political prisoners, the uprooted and the oppressed peoples will regain their freedom only when they regain democracy in their countries where they can live with dignity and without fear.

Translation from the Spanish by Edgar L. Terrazas

Published in Spanish by Infobae.com

