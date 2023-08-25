Home » The real reason for making Humayun Dilawar OSD came out
News

The real reason for making Humayun Dilawar OSD came out

by admin
The real reason for making Humayun Dilawar OSD came out

The real reason for making the Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who convicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the Tosha Khana case, has come to light.

Judge Humayun Dilawar, who sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 3 years imprisonment in the Tosha Khana case, was transferred.

OSD-designated Judge Humayun Dilawar wrote a letter to the Registrar Islamabad High Court. The text of the letter states that they pose security risks and should be posted elsewhere.

According to the sources, Judge Humayun Dilawar returned to Pakistan from Britain on August 16 and on August 17, he wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court and also referred to the decision of Chairman PTI in the letter.

Humayun Dilawar expressed his fear in the letter that some unpleasant incident may happen in his court on behalf of the protesters, while he faced protests and threats during the training in the UK.

He said in the letter that my family in the village is also facing threats from across the border, my children are also facing difficult situations in schools.

OSD-designated Judge Humayun Dalhaur requested in the letter to be posted in Judicial Complex G-11 or Islamabad High Court.

See also  Beijing Express, Costantino della Gherardesca is back. Independents eliminated

You may also like

Cuban Couple Faces Possible Deportation After Arriving in...

Alarm in the productive sector of Cauca by...

Globalfoundries against TSMC: US ​​chip giant in Saxony...

US Army fighter jet crashes in San Diego

Bankruptcy Judge Denies Emergency Financing to HIMA San...

Two former police officers will be sentenced for...

President Xi Jinping Returns Home After BRICS Summit...

Market festival in Borbeck: Ex-DSDS candidate appears in...

SNAP Benefit Distribution Dates for September 2023 Vary...

Bringing more reforms in health card, Dr Riaz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy