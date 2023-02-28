Given this, Yann Basset is skeptical and explains the reasons why this does not seem the most accurate explanation.

“Another explanation that is mentioned is that the president finally needs to have seats to try to balance the support of the coalition parties. However, the appointment of vice ministers does not seem to fit very well with this explanation. because they are not party quotas, unless there are more changes later,” he said.

Will other ministers leave?

Like Alejandro Gaviria, other ministers such as Cecilia López, of Agriculture, and José Antonio Ocampo, of the Treasury, have also expressed doubts about the health reform. Why were they not removed from their ministries?

“It is difficult to know what will happen in the future, but note that Minister López, for example, has been more prudent in her statements (…) As for Ocampo, it is a little more complicated because she is on the financial issue of the reform, then you still have to mess with the reform in a certain way, but in his case it is a necessity for the same issues in his portfolio”, explained Basset, who nevertheless was prudent regarding predicting more outings in the future.