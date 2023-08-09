The really last season? Toni Kroos: “Thoughts will come”

InterviewToni Kroos is again facing a season that could be his last as an active footballer. In what may be the final preparatory phase of his career, however, the midfield strategist from Real Madrid does not feel any wistfulness. In the course of the months, however, such thoughts are more present, he reveals.

Enlarge

“Didn’t have the feelings that melancholy arises”

MADRID. He may have left the United States for good on Thursday last week – at least as a Real Madrid professional. Just like before last season is itself Toni Kroos this time again undecided whether it might not be his last. The 33-year-old midfield strategist has extended his contract with the royals again until June 30, 2024, after which it could really be over.

He should make a decision again during the second half of the season. In the past, however, Kroos has repeatedly emphasized that he is not still active in his mid-thirties – especially since his professional career began in September 2007 at the age of 18.

So did the veteran possibly waste thoughts during the almost finished pre-season that it could actually be the final? “I didn’t have the feelings that melancholy came up. I didn’t really think that it could be the last. Or: if so, then no more than last year”said Kroos in the podcast “Einfach mal Luppen”, which he runs with his brother Felix.

Toni Kroos: “Didn’t know exactly last year either”

“Last year I started the season when I wasn’t sure if it could be the last. That was absolutely realistic and in my head. That’s why I tended to have moments last year where I had these thoughts – now less in preparation, more so in certain games, special moments, more emotional games, sometimes when traveling away. Such thoughts already came up last season, they will probably come up here and there this season too. But that still doesn’t mean that a decision has been made. But you catch yourself doing it here and there.”according to number 8, who is going into her tenth Real year.

What Toni Kroos will miss after the end of his career

When Kroos retires, he will be able to look forward to more time with his family, but will also miss everyday life in the team. The fun of being a footballer “Then you will somehow miss a bit. Whether that’s just cool training, the togetherness, the stupid talk in the dressing room and so on. These will be things that you will miss a bit when the time comes.”.

The really last season? Toni Kroos: “Thoughts will come”

09.08.2023, 01:21

