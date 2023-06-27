The reason for the lack of peace in the society is to avoid the rules of God, Muslims should maintain good morals, the Hajj sermon of Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad Saeed to more than 2.5 million Muslims.

The reason for the lack of peace in the society is to avoid the rules of God, Muslims should maintain good morals

The message of love instead of hatred should be spread, exhorting to always hold the foot of piety and monotheism

excess of 25 lakhs Hajj Sermon by Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad Saeed in the presence of Muslims around the world

Mecca: 27/Jun

(Web Desk/SahrNews.com)

Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed delivered the Hajj sermon in the Nimra Mosque of Arafat field and said that Allah’s command is that all Muslims should unite and not divide. Believers are brothers and sisters. This sermon was preached by millions of pilgrims around the world. The Muslims in attendance watched and listened to it live on TV. The translation of the sermon was broadcast live in several languages ​​of the world including Urdu for the convenience of the people.

In the sermon of Hajj, Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed said that all praises are due to Allah Almighty, Allah Almighty forbade division, people should adopt piety, never invoke any other god on any matter, suffering. And in trouble, one should turn to Allah Almighty. Disobedient to Allah cannot enter Paradise.

He said that Allah Ta’ala guided people because of their good deeds, the sovereignty and true rule belongs to Allah Ta’ala, those who disobey Allah Ta’ala cannot enter Paradise. Mankind fearing Allah. Let life live, a person should stop from those things in which Allah is displeased. Only those who hold tightly to the rope of Allah are successful.

Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad Saeed said in his sermon on Hajj, “Worship Allah as if you are seeing Allah. Believers do not waste their time in philosophies. A person gets excellence when he becomes a God-fearing person.” It goes, an Arab does not have superiority over a foreigner, a white person does not have superiority over a black person. Protecting the boundaries of Allah requires that we worship only Allah, and man establishes prayer. Shaytan dominates the one who separates from unity and community.

Sheikh said that all Muslims are like one body, those who ignore the commands of Allah, then peace and order will not be maintained in such a society. Allah said, seek guidance from the book of Allah to resolve mutual disputes, prayer, fasting, zakat and Hajj to the House of Allah have been ordered by Allah.

We should prepare for the Hereafter now, on the Day of Judgment, only his deeds will be of use to a person, those who follow Satan are always in a fight. He said the same thing for Muslim brother. Love what you do for yourself.

Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed said in his sermon from the Hajj sermon in Nimra Mosque of Arafat field that it is necessary for Muslims to maintain good morals, people should only serve Allah Almighty, instead of hatred, the message of love should be spread. He said that we should always make things easier for others, we should encourage people to do good deeds, we should spread the message of love instead of hatred, pilgrims should take the paths of obedience to Allah, the believers. They are brothers, this Ummah should not fall into differences.

He said in his Hajj sermon that the path of Allah is the path of the Qur’an, follow the path of Allah and His Messenger ﷺ if two groups of believers fight each other, let them be reconciled. He further said that Allah is Great. He is and He is the Wise. Allah, the Exalted, forbade division. The importance of unity has been described in the Qur’an, and only in unity is prosperity in the affairs of religion and the world.

It is important for Muslims to live together. Allah said, whoever disagrees in the Book is far from guidance. Muslims must stay united. In Kareem, there is a command for Muslims to stay connected.

Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed said in the Hajj sermon in Masjid Nimra that it is important for Muslims to have good morals, good morals create a place in the hearts of others. It is not polytheism, be kind to parents, do not cooperate in sinful activities, cooperate in piety, Satan wants to create division among Muslims, there are all teachings in religion that keep Muslims together.

Largest human gathering in the world!!

Just imagine whole Ummah getting united on the day of Qiyamah!#Hajj1444 #hajj #hajj2023 pic.twitter.com/xSwveH7sP4 — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) June 27, 2023

Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad Saeed has further said in his sermon on Hajj that God is the one who hears prayers, Hajj and after that man should continue to pray. Keep it with him. He prayed that Allah accepts the Hajj of our pilgrims.

After the Hajj Waqf of Arafa was performed in the Arafat field, the pilgrims performed the Zuhr and Asr prayers together after listening to the Hajj sermon in the Nimra Mosque. Where they will perform Maghrib and Isha prayers together. Dhu’il Hajj 10 After the Fajr prayer on Tarikh, they will return to Mina from Muzdalifah. And following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (Alaihi Islam), they will perform Rami Jamrat, and after throwing pebbles at Satan, they will sacrifice.

As reported by East 21 lakh 92 thousand The world‘s largest tent city on square meter area has been settled in Mina. In Mina 8 After standing on the day of Dhul-Hijjah, the pilgrims chanting “Labik-Allah-ul-Hijjam” for “Arafa”, the main pillar of Hajj. 9 Dhu al-Hijjah After the Fajr prayer, they gathered in Arafat field. Where they listened to the special sermon of Hajj and the Asreen (Zhuhr and Asr) will be performed. will do Where Westerners will pay and here all the pilgrims will spend the night under the open sky. This is the place from where pebbles will be collected to kill the devil.

10 Dhu al-Hijjah After performing the Fajr prayer in the morning, the pilgrims will go back to Mina from where they will pelt the devil with stones. After that, a sacrifice will be made, after which the pilgrims will open their Ihram. to go 24 thousand Buses have been arranged.

#VIDEO: Pilgrims start their journey to head to the holy site of #Muzdalifahthrough the world’s longest pedestrian path, after completing their standing at #Arafat. #Hajj2023 pic.twitter.com/AFfeaPcUJq — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) June 27, 2023

“Cold water fountains to protect the pilgrims from the heat.”

Phenomenal arrangements by Saudi Arabian government for #Hajj2023. Pilgrims are sprayed with cold water to relieve them from heat .. #Hajj1444 #Makkah pic.twitter.com/DJJ2stb4VD — Saudi-Expatriates.com (@saudiexpat) June 27, 2023

Note: “Complete details of Hajj Sermon courtesy “Mashriq”

The post The cause of the lack of peace in the society is not due to divine commandments, Muslims should maintain good morals, Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad Saeed’s Hajj sermon to more than 2.5 million Muslims appeared first on Saher News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

