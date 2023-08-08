The reason why Bogotá’s El Dorado Airport would reduce its operation

The tool that will expedite immigration control in El Dorado

Strategies to streamline the migration control process in Colombia begins to implement new technological tools, the ‘Biomig for Foreigners’ system was presented with which it is planned to carry out the surveillance process much faster.

“This new technological tool is an important advance in the modernization, security, efficiency and comfort of immigration control processes for our international tourists,” announced the Deputy Director of Migration Control of Migration Colombia, Martha Hernández.

These new technologies will benefit international travelers over the age of 18 who visit Colombia for tourism and short-stay activities, likewise, prior biometric enrollment is not required to be used.

For his part, the general director of Migration Colombia pointed out “Biomig for Foreigners places Colombia at the forefront in the region, being the only Latin American country to implement this technology in its migration processeswhich can potentially benefit the nearly 450,000 travelers from other countries who visit Colombia during high seasons.”

In order for these provisions to be made at the El Dorado airport, the work was carried out together with Opain, the current airport concessionaire with which the machines were installed.

The three steps to use ‘Biomig for Foreigners’:

At the El Dorado Airport in Bogotá there are five machines that are located in the emigration zone where the procedure can be carried out as follows:

1. Locate the passport in the document reading machine to validate and confirm your biographical data. 2. Enter the flight number. 3. Position yourself in front of the camera so that the machine performs biometric facial recognition.