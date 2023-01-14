Apparently it has not been a good start to 2023 for the Colombian Yerry Minawho despite returning to the field after a good time away, came out of a game at the beginning of January, in which his team the Everton lost the match. Now, a new defeat puts the ‘toffees’ in the eye of the hurricane and one of the losers was the Colombian.

Los everton fans they met on the outskirts of the ‘toffees’ stadium to rebuke the players they could see at the start of the teams. At that point, Mina was intercepted by the fans of the English team, to rebuke him for the situation of the team in the Premier League.

The incident occurred at the end of the meeting before the Southampton for date 20 of the English league, which had action during this weekend. During this match Yerry was a substitute, but in the end, the public came up to speak loudly to him about what is happening with the English team.

“You have to feel the shirt, do everything for it”, they mentioned to Mina, some fans who rebuked him at the exit of the stadium. For this reason, the Colombian player had to answer them with a promise, to try to improve the situation the team is going through. Everton in the Premier.

“I’m going to give up my life for this club”Mina replied, before the fans who were upset by the team and its performance in the 2022-2023 season, where they are penultimate with 15 units, in relegation places to the Championship. Although there are still several games to go until the end of the tournament, the distance is still short, but the fans can’t wait anymore.

Everton’s bad moment comes from 2022

It has not only been the beginning of 2023, the Everton They had already been accumulating bad results since last year, where prior to the World Cup they accumulated three defeats in a row, and they have not won an official match since October 22, 2022. In the first part of the year they have lost their two home games, against Brighton by a landslide and the most recent against Southampton.